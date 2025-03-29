Menu Explore
Bayern chief slams Canada Soccer again over Davies injury

AFP |
Mar 29, 2025 11:35 PM IST

Bayern chief slams Canada Soccer again over Davies injury

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen doubled down on his criticism of Canada Soccer on Saturday, saying their handling of Alphonso Davies' injury was "astonishing".

HT Image
HT Image

The German giants had threatened legal action after Davies returned from the international break with a torn anterior cruciate ligament this week.

Canada Soccer initially gave the 24-year-old the all-clear after he went off injured in his side's 2-1 CONCACAF Nations League play-off win over the USA in California.

But an examination in Munich revealed he had torn his ACL, ruling him out for at least six months and prompting Dreesen to accuse the Canadian federation of "gross negligence" in an interview with tabloid Bild.

Speaking to reporters after Bayern's 3-2 win over St. Pauli on Saturday, Dreesen said Bayern were in touch with Canada Soccer and would write to them next week demanding an explanation.

"It can't be that you put a player on a flight without a bandage on his knee and not notice that he has torn his ACL," said Dreesen.

"It can't be that you don't send a scan, when Los Angeles has, I think, the highest density of MRT facilities per capita of anywhere in North America. I find that astonishing," he added.

In a statement to The Athletic on Friday, Canada Soccer spokesman Paulo Senra defended the federation's handling of the injury.

"Medical documentation confirms that proper care protocols were followed, and communication records show that our medical staff provided updates to Bayern Munich throughout the entire tournament," he said.

Yet Dreesen appeared to dismiss this on Saturday.

"They told us he had got a kick in the sixth minute. But I could see that much on TV, that wasn't very surprising information," he said.

The Bayern CEO added that the club were considering their next steps.

"What we do next depends on the answers we get to our questions," he said.

Davies is part of a wider wave of injuries which has ravaged Bayern's defence in recent weeks.

Manuel Neuer is still yet to return after tearing his calf while celebrating in a Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen last month.

Bayern have also lost centre-back Dayot Upamecano to a leg injury, while fellow defender Hiroki Ito had to leave the pitch during Saturday's win.

kih/gj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

