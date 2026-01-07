Boulbina stunner takes Algeria through, Diallo sparkles for I. Coast

Adil Boulbina and Amad Diallo stole the show as Algeria and Ivory Coast scored contrasting victories in Morocco on Tuesday to complete the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals line-up.

A stunning strike from substitute Boulbina with one minute of extra time remaining gave Algeria a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat after an intense clash.

Diallo scored the opening goal and created the second as defending champions Ivory Coast overcame west African neighbours Burkina Faso 3-0 in Marrakesh.

While winger Diallo plays for Manchester United, who attract worldwide support, midfielder Boulbina lines up with Al-Duhail in the relative obscurity of the Qatari league.

A mouth-watering quarter-finals line-up begins on Friday when Senegal face Mali and Cameroon tackle hosts Morocco.

On Saturday, Algeria face in-form Nigeria, then Ivory Coast take on record seven-time title-holders Egypt.

Among the eight survivors, only Mali have not won the competition at least once. They came closest in 1972, finishing runners-up to Congo Brazzaville.

The cagey clash between Algeria and DR Congo was edging towards a penalty shoot-out when Boulbina was released on the left in the 119th minute and advanced into the area before unleashing a vicious strike into the net.

The moment of magic sparked wild celebrations within the ground, with the majority of the 18,837 crowd backing Algeria.

Boulbina was an unlikely hero, making just his second cameo appearance off the bench at the tournament having been included in the squad after featuring for Algeria at the recent Arab Cup in Qatar.

"I have always dreamed of playing for the national team. It is the ambition of every Algerian to play for their country and do well," said Boulbina, who was in tears at the end.

"I had my chance and scored and the most important thing is that we won and qualified for the next round."

DR Congo can console themselves with the fact they have an intercontinental play-off to come in March, where a win against either New Caledonia or Jamaica will see them qualify for a first World Cup since 1974.

- 'Disappointed' -

"We are obviously disappointed with the outcome. I thought it was a top-level game between two really good sides," said coach Sebastien Desabre.

"The players gave everything. We fought to the end but unfortunately it was not enough."

The match in Rabat, between two of the continent's leading nations, had the makings of the tie of the round but never quite lived up to its billing.

There was a lack of quality in the final third from both sides despite all the attacking talent on the pitch, with neither captain Riyad Mahrez nor the thrilling Ibrahim Maza lasting 90 minutes for Algeria.

In Marrakesh, Diallo sparkled as Ivory Coast became the first AFCON defending champions to reach the quarter-finals since 2010.

Diallo struck the opening goal and created the second for Yan Diomande before half-time. Substitute Bazoumana Toure completed the scoring in the closing minutes.

Since Egypt successfully defended the title in Angola 16 years ago, seven title holders have failed to reach the last eight.

Cameroon and Senegal made last-16 exits, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Algeria were eliminated after the group stage, and Egypt and Nigeria failed to even qualify for the tournament.

There was a sense of inevitability when the Ivorians went ahead on 20 minutes. Diallo powered his way past several defenders before striking the ball beyond goalkeeper Herve Koffi

Such was the control of the Elephants that it came as no surprise when they increased their lead on 32 minutes on a cold, dry night.

Diallo was the provider this time. Passing the ball across the box to 19-year-old Diomande, whose superbly bent shot gave Koffi no chance.

Substitute Toure scored his second goal in as many matches when he ran from his own half on 87 minutes, then slammed the ball past Koffi.

