Home / Sports / Football / Brazil vs South Korea Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch online and on TV in India?

Brazil vs South Korea Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch online and on TV in India?

football
Published on Dec 05, 2022 08:08 AM IST

Brazil vs South Korea Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Brazil face South Korea in the Round of 16 fixture at Stadium 974. Follow here live streaming, when and where to watch details of football match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil face South Korea in their Round of 16 fixture.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil face South Korea in their Round of 16 fixture.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Brazil vs South Korea Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil take on South Korea in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Tuesday. The South Americans topped Group G with six points, packed with two wins and a defeat. Neymar is expected to recover from his injury and start against South Korea, but they have lost Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles for the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, South Korea finished in second position in Group H with four points, which saw them win one, draw one and a defeat. For the Asian nation, focus will be on their star player Son Heung-min, who is yet to score in Qatar.

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Tuesday (December 6), 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

In India, the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture will be broadcasted live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels.

Where will the live streaming of Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
fifa world cup
fifa world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out