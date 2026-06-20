Carlo Ancelotti issues definitive Neymar Jr's return update after Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Neymar Jr is in contention to feature in the Selecao's next World Cup fixture against Scotland after making encouraging progress in his recovery from a right calf injury. The forward has yet to appear at the tournament, missing Brazil's opening matches against Morocco and Haiti while continuing his rehabilitation. Neymar's last competitive outing came for Santos on May 17 in Brazil's top flight. After being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Morocco, Brazil responded emphatically with a 3-0 victory over Haiti, boosting confidence ahead of their crucial clash with Scotland. Neymar Jr hasn't played in the FIFA World Cup this year. (REUTERS)

Ancelotti all but confirmed Neymar's return to action against Scotland, revealing that the veteran forward will soon resume full training after making steady progress in his recovery from a calf injury.

"Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday, he's going to be training with the rest of the team," Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference via an interpreter. "He will be available for the match against Scotland."

Brazil head into Wednesday's clash with Scotland in Miami Gardens knowing that a draw will be enough to secure their place in the Round of 32, while a victory would guarantee progression in style. The Selecao sit top of Group C on four points, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference. Morocco's 1-0 win over Scotland earlier on Friday tightened the race for qualification, leaving Brazil firmly in control of their own destiny heading into the final group-stage fixture.

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Ancelotti's Cunha plan worked wonders vs Haiti Meanwhile, Ancelotti's decision to deploy Matheus Cunha as the central striker against Haiti paid immediate dividends. The forward justified the manager's faith with a clinical two-goal display, strengthening his case to retain the role for Brazil's upcoming matches.

"He may," Ancelotti said when asked if Cunha would remain in the center forward role.

Ancelotti was particularly pleased with Cunha's impact in an unfamiliar central role, praising the forward's movement, link-up play and ability to trouble Haiti's backline. However, the Brazil coach suggested the tactical tweak may not become a permanent feature, stressing his desire to keep opponents guessing.

"I think that Matheus' position was a good position for creating problems to the defense," Ancelotti said. "And he filtered his passes very well, and his position was a good position to be effective at the front.

"It can be an option. We discussed this yesterday. I don't want a clear identity. Maybe we will change this on the next match."