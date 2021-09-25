Home / Sports / Football / Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
LaLiga - Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - September 25, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Felipe and players clash&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves

Victor Lagauardia's fourth-minute header from a Ruben Duarte corner was enough for the hosts to secure their first win of the season.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:07 PM IST

Atletico Madrid's Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday.

Atleti huffed and puffed as they attempted to find a way back into the match, but were kept out by admirable defending from the hosts.

The result left Diego Simeone's side second, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who are in action later on Saturday when they host Villarreal.

Alaves moved off the foot of the table.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
