Chelsea left to rue as Endrick shows he has all the makings of a future star

Chelsea fans must have had their hearts sink after watching Endrick play for Brazil against England at Wembley on Saturday. Endrick’s goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. Endrick announced his arrival at big stage with a goal against England.

Chelsea were heavily interested in the teenager. Scouts from popular and wealthy leagues sprang into action after Endrick’s five goals in the Under-16 Montaigu Tournament in France helped Brazil emerge victorious almost two years ago. A few months later Endrick made his senior debut for Palmeiras, a Sau Paulo-based club in Brazil.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His parents made a trip to Chelsea’s training ground in Cobham shortly after, in the wake of an invitation from the Premier League club. Brazilian Thiago Silva and Jorginho, who was born in Brazil, and Cesar Azpilicueta met them there. According to reports, they even found the family a local church to worship at. The deal looked almost done. But then they backed out all of a sudden because of the astronomical money -- to the tune of $64m -- they would have had to pay, to Palmeiras. Later Spanish giants Real Madrid swooped in like a hawk and secured the services of the high-profile teenager.

Endrick turns 18 in July later this year following which he will join Los Blancos where he will join his Brazil team-mates Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will also play for Real from next season which means Endrick is going to join an already very potent attacking line-up.

On Saturday, fans had a taste of what his partnership with Vinicius Jr at Real would be like. Endrick, in fact, had pounced on a rebound 10 minutes from time after English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had denied Vinicius. Watching Endrick play former England midfielder Joe Cole, who also played for Chelsea in their glory days from 2003-2007, was reminded of Brazilian great Romario. "I think he has got a little bit of Romario about him. The body shape, the way he tucks the ball away,” Cole told Channel 4.

Endrick will link-up with his Brazillian teammate Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid next season.(AFP)

Endrick’s goal started a new era for Brazil under Dorival Jr who was managing the Selecao for the first time since being appointed to the role in January earlier this year. Like everyone else, Dorival has high expectations of Endrick. "If he keeps up the attitude he has shown up to now, he will be a very important name in Brazilian football and world football," he said after the game.

Saturday’s game was Endrick’s third international game. In the World Cup qualifiers in November last year, he made his debut against Colombia becoming the youngest Brazilian to play for the national team since Ronaldo. Shortly after he played against arch-rivals Argentina. Brazil lost both the encounters. So it was his first win in Brazil colours on Saturday.

Endrick recorded a couple of important milestones at Wembley. At 17 years and 246 days, he became the youngest male scorer at the iconic stadium. He also became the youngest to score for Brazil since Ronaldo in 1994. His joy knew no bounds, understandably so. "My family is here, my girlfriend, my agents. I am not much of a crier, I am holding myself, but this is something unique and I am very happy,” he said after the match.

So a lot of parties are happy in the wake of the match. Endrick is happy, Dorival Jr is happy, Brazil are happy and Real Madrid are happy. The same can’t be said about Chelsea who must be wringing their hands in despair. They have not done well at all in the last couple of years and now it is crystal clear that they missed out on a great opportunity to sign a future star.

Endrick now heads to Spain with Brazil to play their second international friendly on March 27. He will hope his reputation gets further enhanced against La Roja. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, his future home. Real Madrid fans will have their first glimpse of their investment into action. It will be quite an occasion.