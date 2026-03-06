Clubs idea that we keep 40% of profit: AIFF

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said the ISL clubs proposed keeping 60% of any profit with the federation getting the rest. AIFF also said the clubs proposed the fine of ₹1 lakh per day for breaching a pre-decided payment schedule.

“Both proposals came from the clubs at a meeting with us, one which was recorded,” said Satyanarayan Muthyalu, the AIFF deputy secretary-general. He was reacting to a letter from 12 ISL clubs stating that AIFF would earn ₹3.4 crore from broadcast rights sales while the clubs bear all operating costs.

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United have not signed the letter sent on Friday. HT has seen the letter.

Clubs also protested AIFF not sharing a draft of the Request for Proposal (RFP) with them before putting it behind a paywall. The document can only be accessed by paying ₹2.5 lakh.

“We spoke to each club before last year’s RFP and incorporated their feedback into this document. All guardrails are in place. AIFF and clubs are in it together,” said Satyanarayan.

The clubs are yet to sign a participation agreement. The governing council for ISL12 too has not been formed and the management committee supposed to run the league was dissolved one before it started on February 14.