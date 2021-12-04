Competitive games help not only young players but coaches as well: Scott O’Donell

Former AIFF technical director Scott O’Donell feels that of a budding footballer is one of the toughest phase as many tend to drop out at the age between 18-23.

“The transition phase from junior to senior (age 18-23) is the toughest as most players tend to stop playing or drop out,” O'Donell said while addressing a virtual media meet by AIFF.

He added the problems can be rectified if focus is given in their off field activities.

“To rectify this, it is important to pay attention to their off the field life and know them as human beings before football players,” he added.

Giving the statistical example of European football where less than 1 per cent of youth players make it professionally, O’Donell stressed the need to be realistic with targets.

“All countries have the challenge of development pathways from youth to senior,” he said. “We must be wary of people making false promises to young players.”

Listing out the factors that determine for a player and a coach to progress successfully from youth to professional level, O’Donell zeroed down on competitive game time.

“It is essential that young players and coaches get plenty of experience in competitive games to make better real time decisions,” he said.

The Australian concluded on a slightly philosophical note by stating that players never stop absorbing information, regardless of their age.

“Talent development never stops. Technical learning starts when a player starts playing and stops when a player stops playing,” he said.

