Ronaldo breaks silence with explosive tweet after reported walk-out threat before Portugal's clash with Morocco at WC

Portugal are scheduled to lock horns with Morocco in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, December 10. The 2016 UEFA Euro winners are embroiled in a controversy surrounding their star striker - Ronaldo. According to multiple reports, Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal squad after being dropped from the starting eleven against Switzerland in the Round of 16 phase of the Qatar World Cup.

A report from Portuguese newspaper Record claimed that Ronaldo had considered walking out on the team following a tense conversation with Portugal head coach Fernando Santos. However, the Portugal forward has apparently refuted the claims by sharing a noteworthy post on social media.

"A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!," tweeted Ronaldo.

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

Ronaldo's sensational response has come after the Portuguese FA released a statement denying the claims made by the newspaper. The FA has clarified that at no time did Ronaldo issue such threats as mentioned in the reports.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team," the Portuguese FA said in a statement.

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team," they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON