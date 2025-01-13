Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the bank for 610mph private jet, flies to Saudi Arabia in style

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in the swansong phase of his career. The Portugal international is currently plying his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. During his glittering career in Europe, Ronaldo won five Ballon d’Or awards, a record three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Awards, four European Golden Shoes, and was also adjudged five times as the FIFA Best Player, the most by a European footballer. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo also has won 33 trophies during his career, consisting of seven league titles, five Champions Leagues, Euro 2016, and the Nations League.

Few months ago, Ronaldo sold his private jet, a Gulfstream G200, that he had bought for 20 million euros in 2015. Now he has added a new private jet to his family, a Bombardier Global Express 6500 model.

The new private jet is black in colour, and was used by the former Manchester United star during his recent holiday in Lapland. Then from the Finnish city, he flew to Saudi Arabia.

The jet has a capacity of 17 passengers, and also provides a private suite and another with a separate shower. Meanwhile, the jet also has the logo and silhouette of Ronaldo celebrating a goal in his own characteristic manner. The jet can reach speeds of up to 610mph and reportedly is priced at 40-50 million euros.

Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr after the 2022 World Cup, agreeing to a contract until 2025. He is reportedly receiving 200 million euros per year, including a guaranteed salary of 90 million euros, with commercial and sponsorship deals covering the rest.

He was ranked the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2016, 2017, 2023 and 2024, and also the world’s most famous athlete by ESPN from 2016 to 2019.

He also owns a fashion boutique under the name CR7 on the island of Madeira in 2006, and opened a second in Lisbon in 2008. He expanded his CR7 brand in 2014 by launching a line of shirts and shoes, and then in 2015, released his own perfume.