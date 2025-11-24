Cristiano Ronaldo defies gravity with acrobatic volley, scores from bicycle kick for Al-Nassr - Watch

Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kicks the ball to score his team's fourth goal (AFP) Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on marching ahead. The latest bicycle kick is just too perfect to be missed. Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on marching ahead. There are no signs of him slowing down, and the latest goal by the 40-year-old proves that the striker is still one of the finest footballers around in the world right now. On Sunday, the talisman gave yet another account of his enduring quality and perfection as he netted a goal from a bicycle kick in the Saudi Pro League while playing for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo met Nawaf Boushal's cross from the right wing with an acrobatic volley, and in the end, it proved to be too fierce a strike for the Al Khaleej goalkeeper to keep out at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. This strike was Ronaldo's 10th goal of the season, and it came in the final seconds of the game.

It was Ronaldo's 954th career goal, and the latest strike bears an uncanny similarity to his bicycle kick for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League quarter-final against Juventus. The Portugal captain had also scored an overhead kick against Poland in the Nations League last year.

Ronaldo, who will soon be representing Portugal in a record sixth World Cup appearance, returned for the Saudi Pro League match from international duty, where he was sent off against Ireland.

However, Ronaldo had something to smile about as his team rounded off the qualification for the World Cup set to be played next year.

Speaking of Al-Nassr, the side ultimately won the match 4-1, with Joao Felix, Wesley, and Sadio Mane also scoring for the side.

It is worth mentioning that Ronaldo has not won a single piece of silverware since joining the Saudi club from Manchester United in 2023.

Ronaldo's retirement update

Recently, Ronaldo confirmed that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 would be his last appearance in the tournament, stating that retirement is around the corner and he doesn't intend to continue playing forever.

"Definitely, yes," he told a Saudi forum by video link, when quizzed whether the 2026 edition would be his World Cup swansong.

“I'm gonna be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment,” he added.

The FIFA World Cup is one coveted trophy missing from Ronaldo's cabinet. He came close in 2006 when Portugal reached the semi-finals. However, the side ultimately lost to France in the knockouts.