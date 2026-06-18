Cristiano Ronaldo issues rallying cry after Portugal's disappointing World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a clear message after Portugal's disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup, where they were held to a draw by DR Congo. Portugal entered the match as overwhelming favourites, with many expecting them to dominate proceedings and score freely, given the quality in their squad. Instead, they found themselves frustrated for long periods despite taking an early lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after Portugal's World Cup stumble (REUTERS)

While Portugal enjoyed the majority of possession, their much-vaunted midfield struggled to turn that control into clear-cut chances. The team lacked the creativity and sharpness expected from a side packed with attacking talent, allowing DR Congo to remain in the contest throughout the match. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was unable to make the decisive impact supporters had hoped for. The veteran forward endured a quiet evening in front of goal and rarely looked like breaking the deadlock after Portugal's early strike, leaving plenty of room for improvement as the tournament progresses.

With Portugal dropping points in a match many expected them to win, Ronaldo sought to strike a positive tone afterwards. The captain admitted the result was not what the team wanted, but made it clear that their World Cup ambitions remain intact.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game," Ronaldo posted on social media.