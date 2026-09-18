Cristiano Ronaldo keeps Portugal chapter alive at 41 with fresh Nations League call-up after World Cup 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his Portugal career beyond his final World Cup after the 41-year-old was named in the Nations League squad.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career will extend beyond his final World Cup after the 41-year-old was named in new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Ronaldo’s inclusion was the most significant confirmation from Jesus’ maiden selection on Friday, with the Portugal captain having stopped short of announcing his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo has said the tournament would be his last World Cup, but his place in the 25-man squad makes it clear that his journey with the national side is not yet over.
Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, was asked directly about the veteran forward and how he would fit into the system he intends to implement. The Portuguese coach offered no guarantees over playing time, but made it equally clear that Ronaldo remains firmly within his plans. “Regarding Cris, he is called up. All the players called up are at my disposal and can play,” Jesus said during Friday’s press conference. “There are 25 and not 30 or 44 like my colleague (Jurgen Klopp). With games every three days, which is normal in a coach’s career, there are changes among the players. After the games, we assess the physical condition of the players, and then make decisions according to each moment.”
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Ronaldo begins another chapter with Portugal
The selection continues an international career that began in August 2003 and has since produced records unlikely to be challenged soon. Ronaldo has made 233 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals, both world records in men’s international football, while captaining his country to the European Championship in 2016 and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.
His future had nevertheless become a subject of considerable scrutiny after Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16. Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February, subsequently confirmed that he had played at his final World Cup but left the broader question of his international future unresolved. Jesus has already indicated at his unveiling in July that age or reputation alone would neither guarantee Ronaldo a place nor exclude him from contention. The two worked together at Al Nassr last season, and Jesus said at the time that Ronald would be selected for Portugal as long as he was playing and remained capable of meeting the demands of international football.
Friday’s decision has now transformed that position from an expression of intent into a selection call. Ronaldo is among a familiar group of attacking options that also includes Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Ramos and Fabio Silva. Portugal, the defending champions of the Nations League, open their campaign against Wales on September 24 before travelling to Norway three days later. They then face Denmark on October 1, and Norway again on October 4, giving Jesus four matches in quick succession to begin reshaping the side after succeeding Roberto Martinez following the World Cup.
For Ronaldo, meanwhile, another international window awaits. More than 23 years after his Portugal debut, the ending remains unwritten.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More