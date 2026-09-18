Cristiano Ronaldo keeps Portugal chapter alive at 41 with fresh Nations League call-up after World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career will extend beyond his final World Cup after the 41-year-old was named in new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus’ first squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. Ronaldo’s inclusion was the most significant confirmation from Jesus’ maiden selection on Friday, with the Portugal captain having stopped short of announcing his international retirement following the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo has said the tournament would be his last World Cup, but his place in the 25-man squad makes it clear that his journey with the national side is not yet over. Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the Prortugal squad for the Nations League. (AFP)

Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, was asked directly about the veteran forward and how he would fit into the system he intends to implement. The Portuguese coach offered no guarantees over playing time, but made it equally clear that Ronaldo remains firmly within his plans. “Regarding Cris, he is called up. All the players called up are at my disposal and can play,” Jesus said during Friday’s press conference. “There are 25 and not 30 or 44 like my colleague (Jurgen Klopp). With games every three days, which is normal in a coach’s career, there are changes among the players. After the games, we assess the physical condition of the players, and then make decisions according to each moment.”

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Ronaldo begins another chapter with Portugal The selection continues an international career that began in August 2003 and has since produced records unlikely to be challenged soon. Ronaldo has made 233 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals, both world records in men’s international football, while captaining his country to the European Championship in 2016 and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

His future had nevertheless become a subject of considerable scrutiny after Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16. Ronaldo, who turned 41 in February, subsequently confirmed that he had played at his final World Cup but left the broader question of his international future unresolved. Jesus has already indicated at his unveiling in July that age or reputation alone would neither guarantee Ronaldo a place nor exclude him from contention. The two worked together at Al Nassr last season, and Jesus said at the time that Ronald would be selected for Portugal as long as he was playing and remained capable of meeting the demands of international football.

Friday’s decision has now transformed that position from an expression of intent into a selection call. Ronaldo is among a familiar group of attacking options that also includes Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao, Goncalo Ramos and Fabio Silva. Portugal, the defending champions of the Nations League, open their campaign against Wales on September 24 before travelling to Norway three days later. They then face Denmark on October 1, and Norway again on October 4, giving Jesus four matches in quick succession to begin reshaping the side after succeeding Roberto Martinez following the World Cup.

For Ronaldo, meanwhile, another international window awaits. More than 23 years after his Portugal debut, the ending remains unwritten.