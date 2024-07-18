Cristiano Ronaldo shows heartwarming side in viral-worthy moment with daughter

Currently on vacation with his family after Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final exit, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be enjoying his time away from the sport. Portugal crashed to a 3-5 shootout defeat against France as the score ended as 0-0 after extra-time. Cristiano Ronaldo had a heartwarming moment with his daughter.

Ronaldo took to Instagram on Wednesday to show how he was taking a break before joining Al Nassr. The Portugal captain posted a video where he could be seen spending time with his daughter, which he also captioned as "Daddy loves you, Mommy loves you.."

Here is the video:

Ronaldo was left devastated after Portugal's defeat, and was seen consoling teammate Pepe, who featured in his final international game.

Taking to X after the exit, Ronaldo wrote, "We wanted more. We deserved more. For us. For each one of you. For Portugal. We are grateful for everything you have given us and for everything we have achieved so far. On and off the field, I am sure that this legacy will be honored and will continue to be built."

Speaking on Ronaldo's future, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez said, "It’s too soon and raw after the match to talk about that and there have been no individual decisions made."

Portugal's defeat to France was Ronaldo's 212th cap, and the attacker has scored 130 goals for his country. "Cristiano is in the national team of Portugal because he deserves to be," Martinez had earlier said.

Ronaldo has played for Portugal in six Euros and four World Cups. He has the all-time record for most international goals with 130 for Portugal and is the country's most-capped player. He helped Portugal reach the 2004 and 2016 Euros, winning the latter.

In the 2022 World Cup, he became the first and only male player to score in five consecutive editions of the tournament with eight goals. He made his Euros debut in 2004, and holds the record for most tournament appearances and is the only player to score at five in a row.