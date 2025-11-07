Cristiano Ronaldo takes a dig at Lionel Messi, downplays Argentina’s World Cup win: 'How many they won before him?'

Al Nassr star forward Cristiano Ronaldo took a shot at Lionel Messi's achievement of winning the World Cup with the Argentina team, referring to it as normal, given the team's past success. Ronaldo, who has yet to win a World Cup in his career, will get another chance to win the title, which his long-time rival Messi won in 2022. Ronaldo and Messi engaged in a high-profile rivalry for over a decade, constantly competing on the field and having their achievements compared through club and team successes. However, Messi’s World Cup triumph in 2022 led many to believe the long-standing GOAT debate had finally been settled. Cristiano Ronaldo downplays Lionel Messi’s World Cup win.(Reuters and AP Images)

Messi played a crucial role in Argentina's WC triumph and won his second golden ball in the tournament, while Ronaldo's Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2022 mega event in Qatar.

During a podcast on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo subtly took a jab at Messi’s World Cup win when host Piers Morgan questioned the Argentine’s GOAT status despite his eight Ballon d’Or titles.

“How many World Cups did Argentina win before Messi? I don’t know, two times? It’s normal. These countries, they’re used to win big competitions,” Ronaldo said during an interview with Piers Morgan shared on Thursday.

The Portuguese legend further gave an example of Brazil and said, “Brazil, if they win the World Cup, they will surprise the world? No.”

Meanwhile, he drew a comparison between the South American giants and his own national team, stating that Portugal's win in the World Cup would shock the world more.

“If Portugal win the World Cup, which is possible, they will shock the world? Yes. But in my mind, I don’t think about it in that way,” Ronaldo admitted.

Lionel Messi outclasses Cristiano Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or race

With the national team, Messi has claimed a World Cup and two Copa America titles. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has won the 2016 Euros and two UEFA Nations League trophies, although the latter achievements don’t carry the same weight as a continental title, such as the Euros or Copa America.

Ronaldo has fallen behind Messi in the Ballon d’Or race, with the Argentine holding eight titles—three more than Ronaldo’s five—cementing his dominance. With Ronaldo now in the twilight of his career playing in Saudi Arabia, it appears increasingly unlikely that he will close the gap or surpass Messi in the prestigious award standings.