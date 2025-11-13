Cristiano Ronaldo tells opposition fans to boo him after Ireland coach accuses him of ‘controlling the referee’

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the central figure in the Portugal team, as they head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with hopes of getting the best player in their nation’s history that elusive World Cup trophy. However, it won’t be easy for Ronaldo and his teammates despite controlling their qualification group, as they line up for a series of tough challenges. Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to fans as he celebrates a goal for Portugal.(REUTERS)

Heading to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to face off against Ireland, Portugal will expect a tight match after a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture. Moreover, a feisty and aggressive crowd will be expected as Ireland try to keep their hopes of qualification alive. Ronaldo ahead of the match predicted this atmosphere, and was up for the challenge.

“The stadium will boo me, I’m used to it, I certainly hope they do -- maybe it will take the pressure off other players,” said Ronaldo, who will have a star cast of players such as Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, and Vitinha for support.

Ronaldo admitted he was a fan of the passion Ireland’s fans will bring for the team, and promised he would be a ‘good boy’. His comments come after Irish coach Heimir Hallgrimsson called the Portuguese legend out for ‘controlling’ the stadium and referees when the two teams met in Lisbon earlier this year.

“I really like the fans here in Ireland, the support they give to the national team. I hope they don’t boo too much for me. I swear I’m going to try and be a good boy!” promised Ronaldo.

‘Hope it will be vice-versa’: Ireland coach

Hallgrimsson had complained that Ronaldo’s status as an all-time great and influence over his home coed meant that he earned the favour of the referees in the previous match. In response, he had stated in his own press conference that he expected the fans at the Aviva Stadium to show up in numbers and to try and exert their own control over the game.

“Obviously it’s up to the referee if he takes part in a play but the thing in Portugal, he was not only controlling the referee, he was controlling the whole stadium,” Hallgrimsson had said. “So all the fans (in Lisbon) ­supported his actions and the referee just kind of played along. I hope it will be the vice-versa now we are in the Aviva.”

“But obviously, a player shouldn’t be refereeing, it should be the officials doing the refereeing. I hope the people here will see that and recognise that if they want to affect the game,” said Hallgrimsson, setting up an interesting battle in the qualification group.

Portugal lead Group F of European FIFA WC Qualification by 5 points, while Ireland sit in third place, but just one point behind Hungary who currently occupy the second position in the table. The group winners seal automatic qualification, while second place heads to a playoff. Ireland know a loss to Portugal and a Hungary win over Armenia will knock them out of the running, and therefore need to produce a result against favourites Portugal.