Elon Musk expresses desire to buy Liverpool; FSG reacts to rumours

Premier League giants Liverpool has drawn attention from richest person in the world Elon Musk as he is interesting in buying the club. The Mersyside club has been one of the most consistent sides over the past decade and currently leading the Premier League points table this season. Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying English football club Liverpool.(Reuters Images)

Elon Musk's father has confirmed that his billionaire son is interested in buying Liverpool. Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged his son's desires to own the English club but he didn't share any of his plans for that.

“Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it,” Errol Musk said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.”

He also said: “I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price.”

The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past.

When contacted by The Associated Press, a spokesperson for FSG said there was “No truth to these rumors.”

In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club's long-term financial resiliency and future growth.”

Under FSG, Liverpool has re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe. The Merseyside club won its first English league title in 30 years in 2020 — one season after winning the Champions League title. It leads the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Errol Musk said they have relatives in Liverpool and that “we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family."

The club is currently in a contract impasse with three of its key players. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold—their three highest earners—all have deals that expire in the summer.