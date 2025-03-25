England sink Latvia to extend Tuchel's winning start

England extended Thomas Tuchel's 100 percent start to his reign as Reece James' first international goal inspired a 3-0 win against Latvia in Monday's World Cup qualifier. HT Image

Tuchel's side once again laboured to break down defensive opposition for long periods at Wembley.

But three days after struggling to beat Albania 2-0 in Tuchel's first game in charge, England eventually mustered enough composure and quality to kill off 140th-ranked Latvia.

James broke the deadlock with a superb free-kick late in the first half as the Chelsea right-back made an impressive first England start since September 2022.

Hamstring injuries had sidelined James for most of last season, as well as several months in the current campaign.

But James was a key figure when Tuchel's Chelsea won the 2021 Champions League and the 25-year-old could emerge as a significant weapon if he can stay fit.

England captain Harry Kane put the result beyond doubt in the second half with his 71st international goal, before Eberechi Eze came off the bench to bag his maiden goal for the Three Lions.

Despite their inconsistent start to the Tuchel era, the paucity of their opponents in a weak Group K means England are already well on the way to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Tuchel is the first England boss to win his first two competitive matches since Fabio Capello.

The German now has 75 days to prepare for England's next qualifier in Andorra on June 7.

Tuchel has yet to deliver on his desire to produce a team that plays with more courage than the "afraid" group that reached the Euro 2024 final under his predecessor Gareth Southgate.

But Tuchel has already shown he isn't concerned about ruffling the feathers of his superstars.

He kept the players guessing over his line-up until just a few hours before kick-off, with England's starting line-up lacking a single player from Manchester United, Manchester City or Liverpool for the first time since 1992.

City forward Phil Foden was replaced by Jarrod Bowen after his lacklustre display against Albania, while Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers made his first England start instead of Liverpool's Curtis Jones.

James came in for Kyle Walker and Marc Guehi replaced Dan Burn at centre-back.

Frustrated by England's limp performance in his debut, Tuchel had told his players to "raise the standards", but they struggled to respond to his rallying cry.

Although England monopolised possession, they nearly fell behind in embarrassing fashion after 19 minutes.

Guehi and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got in a tangle as they dithered over a pass into the England area, allowing Vladislavs Gutkovskis to shoot into the side-netting when he should have scored.

Tuchel threw his head back in disbelief at such a rudimentary mistake.

England nearly took the lead after that narrow escape when Jude Bellingham's header deflected to Ezri Konsa, whose close-range blast was superbly tipped over by Krisjanis Zviedris.

It took James' moment of magic to break the deadlock in the 38th minute as he curled a sublime free-kick over the Latvia wall and into the top corner from 25 yards.

James' surprisingly subdued celebration was a contrast to the relieved Tuchel's fist-pumping delight on the touchline.

England were never completely convincing at the back, but Pickford came to the rescue with a save from Alvis Jaunzems.

Already on a booking, Bellingham was fortunate to avoid a red card after clattering Raivis Jurkovskis in the second half.

Bellingham was replaced by Foden to save him from a potential dismissal and England finally doubled their lead in the 68th minute.

Declan Rice whipped a low cross into the six-yard box, where Kane was on hand to slot home in typically predatory fashion.

Crystal Palace winger Eze provided an uplifting flourish in the 76th minute, dancing through for a shot that went in via a deflection off Antonijs Cernomordijs.

