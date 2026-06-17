England vs Croatia LIVE: Harry Kane, Luka Modric headline heavyweight World Cup 2026 Group L opener

Jun 17, 2026 11:11:27 PM IST

England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane comes into another World Cup with serious tournament weigth behind him. The England captaun has scored eight goals at FIFA World Cup, six of them coming in 2018 when he won the Golden Boot. He added two more in Qatar 2022 and now starts 2026 within reach of Gary Linekar's England World Cup record of 10 goals. Croatia will know the danger is obvious, but stopping it is another matter.