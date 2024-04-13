Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Saturday, Apr 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 Luton Town EPL 2023

    Apr 13, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Luton Town match
    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023
    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Luton Town at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Manchester CityManchester City
    13 Apr, 20240-0
    Luton TownLuton Town
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 13, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 13, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    As of now, Manchester City are placed at 3 in the league table, while Luton Town are at 18.

    Apr 13, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Match Updates:

    Manchester City played Crystal Palace in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 4-2 whereas Luton Town faced AFC Bournemouth in their last English Premier League outing and Win 2-1.

    Apr 13, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and Luton Town. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 Luton Town EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes