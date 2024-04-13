Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 Luton Town EPL 2023

Live

Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Luton Town match

Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023

Manchester City vs Luton Town Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Luton Town at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Manchester City 0 - 0 Luton Town