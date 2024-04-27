Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    Apr 27, 2024 7:37 PM IST
    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, Newcastle United 0-1 Sheffield United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and Sheffield United at Newcastle United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Newcastle United 0: Sheffield United 1 Goal Scorers: Anel Ahmedhodzic-Sheffield United(5'),

    27 Apr, 20240-1First half
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    5' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Anel Ahmedhodzic
    Gustavo Hamer
    Sheffield United

    Goal! Newcastle United 0, Sheffield United 1. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    5' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dan Burn.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    4' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    3' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    As of now, Newcastle United are placed at 8 in the league table, while Sheffield United are at 20.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Match Updates:

    Newcastle United played Fulham in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Sheffield United faced Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Newcastle United and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Newcastle United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

