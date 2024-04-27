Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, Newcastle United 0-1 Sheffield United EPL 2023
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, Newcastle United 0-1 Sheffield United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Newcastle United and Sheffield United at Newcastle United's home ground.
5' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Sheffield United 1. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
5' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Dan Burn.
4' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer.
3' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2' Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 71 points
2. Liverpool - 71 points
3. Manchester City - 70 points
4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points
As of now, Newcastle United are placed at 8 in the league table, while Sheffield United are at 20.
Newcastle United played Fulham in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Sheffield United faced Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Newcastle United and Sheffield United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Newcastle United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.