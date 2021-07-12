Euro 2020: Champions Italy bring trophy to Rome, welcomed by massive crowd- See Pictures

Champions return home. The Italian national football team landed in Rome on Monday after beating England in the Euro 2020 final to lift their second continental trophy at the Wembley Stadium. The match went down to the wire, with the Azzurri coming out on top in the penalty shootout.

Coach Roberto Mancini, captain Giorgio Chiellini, and the rest of the team were greeted by a massive crowd, who gathered outside the team hotel in Rome. (EURO 2020 COVERAGE)

Take a look at how the players received a hero's welcome:

Euro 2020- Italy's Giorgio Chiellini exits the bus as the team arrives at the Parco dei Principi hotel after winning the European Championship.(REUTERS)

Euro 2020- Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini and his team arrive at a hotel after returning from London, in Rome, Monday,(AP)

Euro 2020- Italy's captain Giorgio Chiellini, wearing a crown and holding the trophy, and his teammates arrive at a hotel after returning from London, in Rome.(AP)

Euro 2020 - Italy's Leonardo Bonucci reacts as he arrives with other team members at the Parco dei Principi hotel after winning the European Championship. (REUTERS)

Euro 2020 - Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma gestures as the team arrives at the Parco dei Principi hotel after winning the European Championship.(REUTERS)

Euro 2020 - The bus carrying Italy's soccer national team players arrive at the Parco dei Principi hotel after winning the European Championship. (REUTERS)

Euro 2020 - Italy's defender Leonardo Spinazzola and other members of the soccer national team arrive at the Parco dei Principi hotel after winning the European Championship. -(REUTERS)

Italians celebrated the European Championship title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup.

Earlier on Sunday night, Italy became the Euro 2020 champions after defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the final encounter at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The much-anticipated game ended in a 1-1 tie, and Italy won the shootout 3-2. English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and youngster Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two in a row to take his team to the title.

This is Italy’s first major title win since their FIFA 2006 World Cup win against France. They had made it to the Euro finals in 2000 and 2012 but ended up losing to France and Spain respectively.

On the other hand, England were looking for their first European Championship trophy and their first major international football title since winning the FIFA World Cup at home in 1966. However, the Azzurri didn’t let that happen. It was a heart-wrenching loss for Harry Kane & Co and all the English fans in Wembley's attendance.