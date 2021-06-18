Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Ivan Perisic gives Croatia lifeline in 1-1 draw with Czech Republic
Ivan Perisic, second left, celebrates his goal with his teammates during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Croatia and Czech Republic, at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow.(AP)
Euro 2020: Ivan Perisic gives Croatia lifeline in 1-1 draw with Czech Republic

Reuters | , Glasgow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST

Ivan Perisic scored a stunning second-half equaliser as Croatia pegged back Czech Republic for a 1-1 draw in Group D on Friday, keeping their slim hopes alive of qualifying to the European Championship knockout stages.

World Cup semi-finalists Croatia were well off the pace in the early stages and were dealt a huge blow when the Czechs were awarded a penalty after centre back Dejan Lovren struck striker Patrick Schick with his elbow inside the box.

Schick, with a bloody nose from the challenge, picked himself up to smash the ball into the bottom corner and move to the top of the tournament's goalscoring chart with his third goal.

Croatia equalised two minutes after the interval when winger Perisic received the ball on the left channel, cut inside and fired a thunderous shot into the top corner.

The draw put Czech Republic top of Group D on four points, with second-placed England set to face Scotland in their second round match later on Friday.

Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Story Saved
