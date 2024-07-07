Euro 2024: Dutch dream of Spain final after surviving Turkey test

Mumbai: When the quarter-finals line-up at Euro 2024 was locked in, it was quite evident which game would be the least high profile. It wasn’t just about one of the teams being by far the lowest-ranked among the eight, but their much-celebrated opponents’ struggles in the tournament over the past couple of decades had a lot to do with that too. Netherlands' Cody Gakpo (R) shoots past Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu during the Euro 2024 quarter-final in Berlin. (AFP)

At the end of the four games, though, it would be fair to say that Netherlands’ 2-1 comeback win over Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday was a cut above the rest. In fact, it could be argued that it was the match of the tournament so far. Unlike the first three quarter-finals, it featured a first-half goal and didn’t need extra time to produce a result. It was a battle that kept you hooked from start to finish.

Much of it had to do with the spirited performance of the underdogs. After Euro 2000, World Cup 2002 and Euro 2008, it was just the fourth time that Turkey were competing in the quarter-finals of a major competition. Ranked 42nd in the world, Vincenzo Montella’s side had defied the odds and defeated Georgia, Czech Republic and Austria to get this far. Them putting up a fight against the Dutch was expected, but their domination for a 40-minute period was what elevated the contest.

Netherlands began the match with intensity and could’ve had the lead inside two minutes if only Memphis Depay had hit the target after finding space inside the box. But it didn’t take long for Turkey to start stifling them with a five-man defensive set-up. They kept threatening on the counter, with Galatasaray winger Barıs Alper Yilmaz using his incredible strength and speed to often get the better of Virgil van Dijk.

It was young Arda Guler, however, who set himself apart from every other player on the pitch. The 19-year-old, who signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid last July, showed maturity beyond his years and had the skill and composure to play at his own pace each time he had the ball. And in the 35th minute, he delivered an inch-perfect cross, with his weaker right foot, that teased the keeper before being headed in at the far post by Samet Akaydin. Ten minutes into the second half, Guler nearly doubled his team’s lead as his free-kick struck the woodwork.

“Arda played very well at this tournament,” Montella said after the game. “He has never played so consistently at this level before. It’s a great experience for him. He’s not even 20 years old. With experience, he will become even better.”

Dutch fightback

With Turkey continuing to dominate possession even after taking the lead, Netherlands knew they had to switch tactics to have any chance of turning things around. Coach Ronald Koeman’s decision to bring on Wout Weghorst immediately after the break did the trick as the 31-year-old’s directness up front began to create problems for the Turks.

Cody Gakpo, the joint-leading goal-scorer in the tournament, was impressive on the left wing but it was Stefan de Vrij’s powerful header from Depay’s cross in the 70th minute that squared things up. And six minutes later, Turkey were punished again for continuing to sit too deep as Denzel Dumfries’s well-weighted pass from the right was deflected for an own goal after Gakpo managed to put enough pressure on Mert Muldur.

However, it came down to a piece of brilliance from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to secure the win for Netherlands after they had withstood sustained pressure in the final stage of the match. In the round of 16, Turkey had relied on Mert Gunok’s sensational save deep in added time to get past Austria. This time, they were the ones to be frustrated as Verbruggen’s reflex block in the 92nd minute denied Semih Kilicsoy from close range and ensured the Dutch set up a semi-final showdown with England.

“You always need to be critical, but you see tonight that there are no small nations,” said Koeman. “You need to fight and play well. We had difficult moments and you need to be proud of this team. Turkey really played well tonight. It will be a great night on Wednesday between two big nations – a historic night. If we play in the final, my preference is Spain because we had France in the group. But first we must prepare in the best way to play a good semi-final.”