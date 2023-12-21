European Court of Justice rules FIFA, UEFA breached EU Law over Super League ban

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday gave a huge boost to the Super League project, by passing a landmark ruling that UEFA and FIFA contravened EU laws by preventing the formation for Florentino Perez' pet project. The European Super League is Florentino Perez' project.(AP)

This ruling could change the future of football and will be good news for European clubs that proposed forming the breakaway league. When the news first developed, it received widespread protests from angry fans and UEFA even threatened sanctions if the clubs went ahead with the plan, and nine sides pulled out.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In their ruling, the EFJ stated that FIFA and UEFA abused their dominant position by preventing clubs from competing in a European Super League. Despite the ruling, it is still not confirmed if the Super League project will be approved as the court did not rule on it specifically.

Real Madrid, BArcelona, Juventus and nine other top European clubs announced the ESL in April 2021. But the move collapsed within 48 hours after massive outcry from fans, governments and players. The clubs also included Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, A22, a sports development company, which was made to assist the ESL, had stated that FIFA was holding a monopoly position with UEFA, which breached the EU's Competition and Free Movement Law.

UEFA stated that the ruling didn't validate the ESL. It further added that its new rules would comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.

The court said that FIFA and UEFA must 'comply with the competition rules and respect the freedoms of movement', adding that their rules on approval, control and sanctions amounted to 'unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.'

"That does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court, having been asked generally about the FIFA and UEFA rules, does not rule on that specific project in its judgment," the court further added.

Meanwhile, only two clubs are left from the original ESL plan, and they haven't pulled out; Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both clubs took the ase to a Spanish court. After the ruling, Real Madrid president Perez said, "The present and future of European football are finally in the hands of the clubs, the players and their fans."