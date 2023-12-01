close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Everton files appeal against points deduction imposed by Premier League

Everton files appeal against points deduction imposed by Premier League

AP |
Dec 01, 2023 08:15 PM IST

The deduction was the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s 31-year history, dropping Everton into the relegation zone.

Everton filed an appeal Friday in a bid to overturn the Premier League's decision to deduct 10 points from the club for breaching the competition’s financial rules.

Everton's supporters protest over the club's 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulation(AFP)
Everton's supporters protest over the club's 10-point punishment for breaching financial regulation(AFP)

The deduction was the biggest sporting sanction in the Premier League’s 31-year history, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and threatening its 70-year status in the top division.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The club was found by an independent commission to have made a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($155 million) over three years up to the end of the 2021-22 season. The league’s profit and financial sustainability rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($130 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions.

“Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s judicial panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club,” Everton said in a brief statement. “An appeal board will now be appointed to hear the case.”

Everton had earlier said the points deduction was “a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction” and that the club “does not recognize the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith.”

The Merseyside club is one of England’s most storied teams as a nine-time league champion and a top-division club since 1954.

Everton, one spot above last-place Burnley on goal difference, plays at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Both Manchester City and reportedly Chelsea have been accused by the league of various breaches of regulations. City, the defending English and European champion, was accused by the league in February of providing misleading information about its finances from 2009-18, covering 115 alleged breaches.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out