Sports / Football / 'Feel sorry': Reactions to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard(Action Images via Reuters)
football

'Feel sorry': Reactions to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard

Here's how the football world reacted to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday:

CHELSEA OWNER ROMAN ABRAMOVICH

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

FRANK LAMPARD STATEMENT

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club. I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level. I wish the team and the club every success for the future."

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR'S FORMER CHELSEA MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO

"I'm always sad when a colleague loses his job and of course Frank is not just a colleague he's an important person in my career so of course I feel sorry. It's the brutality of modern football. When you become a manager it's something that you have to know - that sooner or later it's going to happen to you."

FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER COMMENTING ON REPORTS LAMPARD WOULD BE SACKED

"Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn."

FORMER CHELSEA DEFENDER MARIO MELCHIOT

"It took him a little bit too long to get his team playing the way he wanted it, and I think the price tag he had on it really was one of the crucial decisions for the club."FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER MICHAEL OWEN

"Absolutely staggering decision from Chelsea to sack Frank Lampard. Where do you begin? Against the odds made top 4 last season and qualified impressively to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. Bought some good players who will settle in given time. Madness."

FORMER ENGLAND DEFENDER GARY NEVILLE

"I think the minute that the club spent the money that they did in the summer, and brought the players in that they brought in, it was always going to bring a lot more expectation and we know what happens at Chelsea with expectation." -

CRYSTAL PALACE MANAGER ROY HODGSON

"It saddens me. I thought he did an excellent job last season. I was rather hoping that the idol of the fans and Chelsea legend that he is, he'd get a longer shot than 18 months."

MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA

"People talk about projects and ideas. They don't exist. You have to win or you will be replaced. I am not judging Chelsea's decision. I respect their decision. But our world is to win as much as possible."

LEICESTER CITY MANAGER BRENDAN RODGERS

"He had the courage to step out of an amazing career and could have taken an easier route. It was a job he couldn't turn down, even though he didn't have a lot of experience.

"Results haven't been what he would have wanted, but I feel it's a job that needed time."

WEST HAM UNITED MANAGER DAVID MOYES

"It's a big thing we try to encourage our own British managers into the big leagues, if we can. I'm sure he'll come back and learn from it."

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RALPH HASENHUETTL

"It's part of the business."

CHELSEA DEFENDER THIAGO SILVA

"Thank you very much for everything legend."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
e-paper
