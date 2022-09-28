FIFA pays tribute to India legend Sunil Chhetri with three-part series: 'You know about Ronaldo and Messi, now get...'

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is currently the third highest goal-scorer among active players in international matches. The Indian footballer is only behind first-placed Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Lionel Messi of Argentina, with 84 goals to his name in 131 international matches. And to celebrate Chhetri's surreal achievement in the Indian colours, the global footballing body has launched a documentary that looks into the career of the India star.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has launched a documentary series on India's talismanic captain titled "Captain Fantastic"; the first season has three episodes chronicling Chhetri's personal and professional life. The video series contains interviews and anecdotes about the Indian legend and presents the saga of his rise as leader since his debut for India at the age of 20.

FIFA took to Twitter to confirm the development, writing, "You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now."

Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

The three episodes on the Indian skipper have been titled ‘Kick Off (episode 1)’, ‘Mid-Game(episode 2)’, and ‘Extra Time (episode 3)’. The video series can be watched on FIFA+ which is a video streaming platform by the international body and offers live matches, documentaries, highlights and plenty of other football-related videos to watch on demand.

FIFA had earlier released a feature-length documentary on the life of Brazilian legendary footballer Ronaldinho, an eight-part series on six captains who would be taking their teams to glory in the 2022 Football World Cup at Qatar, and a series of interviews in which English football legend Gary Lineker talks to different World Cup Golden Boot winners.

