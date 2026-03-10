Former India volleyball captain receives IOC global award

New Delhi: Former India volleyball captain Abhijit Bhattacharya’s path-breaking grassroots level initiative to promote the sport in rural Assam has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with a global award. Bhattacharya was awarded IOC’s ‘Global Winner of the 2025 IOC Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions Awards.’

After his elite sporting career, Bhattacharya launched inclusive grassroots sports programmes for children in rural communities in his home state Assam. He is the founder of The Assam Volleyball Mission 100 (AVM100) and the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), which now has a reach of over 12,000 children across 400 teams. “Through these initiatives, Bhattacharya championed gender equality and social development by ensuring equal participation for girls and boys and bringing sport directly into villages, removing barriers and strengthening community support,” IOC said in a statement on Monday, while announcing the winner.

“The success of his initiatives demonstrates how sport can empower young people, particularly girls, by building confidence, unlocking opportunities and developing leadership pathways for women within volleyball,” IOC said.

Bhattacharya said he was proud to represent India in winning this award. “It makes me deeply emotional. I don’t see it solely as a recognition of my work, but as a tribute to every volunteer, every parent who allowed their daughter to step out and play, and every young girl who believed in herself enough to know that she belonged on a volleyball court. This award tells the community of Assam that their small village matters and that their work matters.”

Launched in 2020, the BVL has grown into one of the largest community-based grassroots leagues in the world. It grew out of the AVM100 initiative, started in 2019, which aimed to distribute 100 volleyballs to villages. This later expanded into 100 village clubs and the creation of the league, with matches held locally to keep participation accessible (under-12s and under-16s boys and girls). Local youth are involved in match production, live streaming and digital storytelling, providing valuable skills and leadership experience.

Alongside the global winner, five continental winners have been recognised for their impactful contributions to gender equality, diversity and inclusion in and through sport.

Africa: Racheal Kundananji, Zambia

Americas: Mónica Elvira Franco Luzcando, Panama

Asia: Kim Yeon-koung OLY, South Korea

Europe: Michele Kang, France

Oceania: Robyn Cockburn, New Zealand