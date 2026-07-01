German football body searched in Euro 2024 corruption probe days after World Cup humiliation

German football’s week of turmoil deepened further after investigators searched the headquarters of the German Football Association (DFB) as part of a probe linked to suspected ticketing and hospitality violations during Euro 2024. Joshua Kimmich celebrates as Jamal Musiala scores the team's third penalty in GER vs PAR. (Getty Images via AFP)

The development came just days after Germany’s shock FIFA World Cup 2026 exit against Paraguay, adding another layer of scrutiny around the country’s football establishment. However, the investigation is not connected to Germany’s World Cup campaign and instead relates to allegations around the 2024 European Championship, which was hosted across 10 German cities.

According to Reuters, German investigators carried out nationwide searches on Wednesday, including at the DFB offices, as part of a probe into suspected ticket and hospitality violations connected to Euro 2024.

DFB says it is not an accused party The DFB confirmed that a search had taken place at its campus but moved quickly to clarify that the association itself was not the subject of the investigation.

“The investigation concerns neither the DFB as an organisation nor any individual employees or officials,” the DFB said in a statement.

It further added: “Rather, the DFB is involved in these proceedings solely as a witness and has pledged full cooperation with the authorities.”

The case reportedly involves allegations that hotel invitations and several thousand tickets may have been improperly allocated to preferred guests before and during Euro 2024. The investigation was prompted by inquiries into a German national and a French national, among others.

The German national, who was reportedly employed by the municipal administration in Gelsenkirchen at the time, is suspected of having received tickets, travel and hotel benefits worth around 2,400 euros. Gelsenkirchen was one of the host cities for Euro 2024.

A joint statement from prosecutors in Bochum and the North Rhine-Westphalia state criminal office said searches were being conducted at several locations in Germany. The statement said the investigation concerned “unauthorised advantages, including a visit to an international football match.”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul issued a sharp warning over the allegations and stressed that public-sector employees could not treat football tickets or invitations as informal benefits.

“A football ticket is not part of one's salary. Anyone in the public sector who has their hand out will get a visit from us,” Reul said.

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He also underlined the importance of public trust in tournaments of Euro 2024’s scale.

“Major events like the European Football Championship, in particular, rely on public trust - trust in the sport and in the authorities that make it possible. We will not allow that trust to be damaged by a few invitations and tickets,” Reul added.

UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while prosecutors in Bochum declined to provide further details.

The timing of the investigation has intensified attention on German football, with the national team already facing criticism after its World Cup exit. Julian Nagelsmann’s side were knocked out by Paraguay in a penalty shootout, marking a bruising end to another major tournament campaign.

While the two matters are unrelated, the searches have ensured that Germany’s football authorities remain under the spotlight at a moment when the sport in the country is already dealing with a wave of disappointment and questions over its direction.