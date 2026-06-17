Gill, Ishan tons tame Afghanistan, hand India series

LUCKNOW: It was scorching on Wednesday as the temperature rose to 42 degrees Celsius and the fans found it impossible sit in the open areas of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday as India went up against Afghanistan in the second One-day International. India captain Shubman Gill (L) and Ishan Kishan. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

India skipper Shubman Gill though is in red-hot form in a format he loves. He braved the weather by smashing a sparkling century, his 154 off 110 deliveries (22x4, 2x6) and a 224-run third wicket partnership with Ishan Kishan. The left-hander took a toll on the Afghanistan bowlers by scoring 125 off just 79 deliveries (14x4, 7x6). With Rohit Sharma having contributed a brisk 48 as well at the top, India amassed 402, dismissed with one ball to spare.

In reply, Afghanistan collapsed to 232 all out in 44.3 overs. India’s 170-run victory gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gill’s ninth century was also his second highest ODI score – his best is 208 – while Ishan Kishan further underlined his form with his second century in the format. Both the batters made the bowlers’ life hell with big hits all around the ground. It was India’s first 400-plus score since their game against Netherlands at the 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan batters never got going after the Powerplay. Top-order batters Rahmat Shah (79), Sediqullah Atal (42), Rehmanullah Gurbaz (41) and Ibrahim Zadran (21) tried their best to show some resilience against the India pacers Arshdeep Singh (3/45), Gurnoor Brar (3/60) and debutant Prince Yadav (2/56), but in vain.

It was a bad call by Afghanistan skipper Shahidi to bowl first on a dry surface. Building up for the 2027 ODI World Cup, India chose to experiment with the top order by getting Yashasvi Jaiswal to open alongside Rohit and pushing Gill down to No.3. It didn’t work out as the young left-hander failed to capitalise, falling in the second over for four.

Rohit, however, looked sprightly, timing the ball sweetly. He appeared set for a big score until a sharp Rashid Khan’s googly produced an inside edge that shattered his stumps. Rohit’s departure didn’t make much of a difference for Gill, who assumed control with clinical authority, mixing textbook technique with bold intent as he stitched together a wonderful innings.

His knock was a study in concentration and temperament as he drove fluently, punished anything loose and defended with composure despite the fatigue caused by the heat.

The knock was Gill’s first as India’s designated captain, adding extra sheen to the performance. Ishan played the perfect foil. He ended a three-year wait for an ODI hundred — his only previous century was an unforgettable double hundred against Bangladesh in December 2022.

He and Gill combined for the blistering 224-run stand off just 141 deliveries, a partnership that pulverised the Afghan attack and laid the platform for India’s assault. Kishan’s innings was all about fearless stroke play. He raced to his fifty in just 19 balls and then raised his tempo, pulling with power and improvising with his shots.

Two audacious one-handed sixes underlined the confidence Kishan now brings to international cricket, while repeated hits to the ropes underlined scoreboard domination. His 79-ball century was a statement of intent as it helped Kishan return not just as a hitter, but also as a batter capable of controlling an innings alongside a more classical Gill.

The conditions, though, were punishing. As the 34th over approached, Gill required medical attention for his back and showed visible signs of exhaustion. Even after reaching his hundred, cramp and dehydration nagged him, but he clung on with determination to shepherd India into the final overs. His exit – an attempted reverse sweep that found deep cover – felt anti-climactic given the magnitude of his innings.

A tail-end wobble that followed didn’t impact the innings. Left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote (4/76) led that batting collapse while Rashid Khan claimed three wickets to remind everyone Afghanistan were far from finished. KL Rahul, coming in at No.6, fell for a first-ball duck and Shreyas Iyer’s promising 24-ball cameo (26) ended with a catch at long on as India lost seven wickets in the final 10 overs.