'He is not Lionel Messi...': East Bengal legend Mehtab Hossain makes staggering statement on 2022 FIFA World Cup striker

East Bengal sealed a 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, in their Durand Cup fixture, on Saturday. Nandhakumar Sekar scored the solitary goal, and it proved to be the difference maker.

With the match looking like it would end up as a goalless draw, but Sekar came to his side's rescue with a goal sixty minutes into the match. Sekar stole the ball away from Bagan's Anirudh Thapa, who fumbled with a loose ball. The 27-year-old broke free from Thapa and then tricked him with a body feint before hammering a left-footed curling shot into the far corner. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith had no chance and East Bengal were 1-0 up.

After the match, Bagan received plenty of criticism and Juan Ferrando's tactical strategy was questioned. The Spaniard made some changes in the second half and it didn't prove to be beneficial. Australia's Jason Cummings, who played in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had an evening to forget. He came in the second half as a substitute, but missed two easy chances in the 69th and 81st minute.

Cummings' display shocked fans and former East Bengal legend Mehtab Hossain lashed out at the striker, who played against Messi in Qatar. "Cummings is not Messi and did not seem like he would sparkle with some individual brilliance. Seeing his first match, he seemed unfit, and a professional player can’t turn up like that. A lot of people think Indian football is very easy, but that is certainly not the case," he said, while speaking to The Indian Express.

"If you are a World Cupper, you must prove it on the field. He should have been fit and then come to play. Whatever league you may play, just because you played in the World Cup does not mean you are a guaranteed starter and performer. Messi has kept himself at the same level for 15-16 years because he has maintained that consistency, and others need to follow suit," he further added.

East Bengal face Punjab FC in their upcoming Durand Cup fixture, on Wednesday and will be aiming to seal another win.

