HT Kick Off: 11 things to look forward to in 2026

They have not been champions since 2004 but finished second in the last three seasons. There were times in two of those three terms when it seemed like Arsenal’s wait would be over but a tired squad and injuries, sometimes both, came in the way. Add to that the relentlessness of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and, last season, Liverpool. Both are in what promises to be a multi-team title race but Arsenal’s win against Aston Villa was proof that this could be different. Mikel Arteta’s squad has the depth to deal with injuries. Players coming back from injury layoffs too are making an impact as Gabriel showed against Villa.

Hopefully, the men’s club game in India will move beyond meetings on virtual platforms to those on the pitch. Hopefully, salaries will be paid and teams that have stopped first team operations resume them. A long-term proposal has been received favourably and, hopefully, that will get All India Football Federation (AIFF), the sports ministry, the Supreme Court—to think that the last two would need to be involved is proof of how bizarre 2025 was—and the clubs to work together and come up with a solution for 2025-26.

Make that three. The race for the Serie A too has a number of teams with reigning champions Napoli very much in the mix along with Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Juventus. Winners of the Super Cup, Napoli have won two of the last three editions but have never won back-to-back titles.

Will PSG be able to maintain their hold on Ligue 1? Only twice since 2011-12 have they not won the league in France. Last term, 19 points separated PSG and the second team (Marseille). This time, after Paris FC qualified to Ligie 1, Paris will have a city derby for the first time since 1990 when PSG host them on Sunday but that is not the only change. Ater 16 of the 34 matches, PSG are second, one point behind Lens who are on 37. Marseille and Lille are not too far behind meaning another exciting multi-team title race after the Premier League.

Luis Enrique’s men conquered the continent in style last year. Enrique has helped in rebuilding the squad taking the club in the opposite direction to the “flashy, bling, bling” culture. Till the end of 2024-25, he had notched up a win percentage of 68.53 at Paris St-Germain (PSG). Also among the contenders this time will be Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. Third in the standings after six match days, can PSG do what no team has since Real Madrid in 2017-18? The final is in Budapest on May 30.

Stina Blackstenius’s late goal stunned Barcelona, who had won three of the last four editions, played the last five finals and were aiming for a hattrick of Women’s Champions League titles. On May 23 in Oslo, can Arsenal do an encore? They are fifth in the standings on 12 points, four less than leaders Barcelona after six match days.

From April 1 to 18, the Asian under-20 women’s finals will be played in Thailand. India have qualified for this tournament after 20 years. They have been grouped with Japan, Australia and Chinese Taipei. The junior men and women’s teams (Under-17) have also qualified for the Asian finals. The boys will play in Saudi Arabia between May 7-24 and the girls in China from April 30 to May 17.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup begins in Australia on March 1. Three days later, India open their campaign against Vietnam in Perth. They play Japan next (March 7), also in Perth, and finish the group stage against Chinese Taipei in Sydney on March 10. Head coach Crispin Chhetri will be keeping a close eye on the Indian Women’s League in Kolkata. The league will pause on Jan. 9 to focus on preparations for a competition where India have qualified for the first time. Also in March, the women’s Africa Cup of Nations will start in Morocco.

From 28 January to 1 February, the final rounds of the first intercontinental women’s club competition will be held in London. UEFA Champions League winners Arsenal will meet African champions AS Far of Morocco in one semifinal, the other pitting North and South American champions Gotham City and Corinthians. Asian champions Wuhan Jiangda lost to AS Far in the second round in December after defeating Oceania champions Auckland United in the first. Here’s what Arsenal’s Emily Fox told FIFA about the Champions Cup.

It could turn out to be much ado about nothing. But heads turn and tongues wag when Mo Salah speaks of being thrown under the bus. That said, before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored two of Egypt’s three goals on way to a Round of 16 match against Benin, he did come on as a substitute against Brighton. Have the club and the Merseyside legend patched up or will he move to Saudi Arabia?

The FIFA World Cup June 11 to July 19. You may not be a football tragic, you may barely know what off-side is, look blankly if asked whether the off-side was passive or not and have no idea that DOGSO means Denial of Obvious Goalscoring Opportunity.

But between the dates mentioned, you will find it difficult to steer conversations away from the World Cup. There will be 48 teams this time, the most so far, and it will be played in three countries (United States, Canada and Mexico). It will be the last dance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Or will it? Will the baton pass to Lamine Yamal? Can Argentina, their federation in turmoil, do what has not been achieved since 1962? Will Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s first full-time foreign coach since 1925, deliver a sixth World Cup? Will England match potential with performance? How will the newbies Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cape Verde and Curacao fare?

India in Asian Games By the time of the Asian Games (September 19-October 4) a lot of things may have changed in football in India. If AIFF elections are held on time, Kalyan Chaubey’s fate will be decided. But before that he will have to convince the government of the need to send teams to the Games. He did that last time, but it was also the start of the end of India’s good run under Igor Stimac and hastened the breakdown in the relationship between the head coach and Chaubey. It was also a lesson in how not to send a team. Will history repeat itself?

Maresca leaves Chelsea: Enzo Maresca left his post as Chelsea head coach on Thursday after a reported deterioration in his relationship with the Premier League club's hierarchy, reports AP. "Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," the club said in a statement.

The Italian coach was midway through his second season in charge. In his first season, he won the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Last month, Maresca said he had experienced his “worst” 48 hours at Chelsea and expressed his unhappiness at the lack of support at the club but didn't go into specific reasons. Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, but have won just one of their last seven league matches, and have advanced to the English League Cup semifinals.

Fatal accident for Valencia coach: Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia women’s team, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, Reuters reported. Valencia said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of 44-year-old Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children, in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities”.

On Saturday, Indonesian and Spanish authorities said that Martin and three of his children were missing after the boat carrying 11 people sank in extreme weather on Friday in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo—a popular tourist spot. Martin’s wife and one daughter, as well as four crew members and a tour guide, survived the accident.

Mbappe injured: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has injured his left knee, AP reports. Real Madrid said in a brief statement that the French superstar had been diagnosed with a sprain but did not provide a timeline for his recovery. French sports daily newspaper L’Equipe said Mbappé would be unavailable for at least three weeks, without quoting a source, and that he had been suffering for several weeks from an issue with the lateral ligament in his knee. An MRI carried out on Wednesday morning revealed a lesion that requires treatment and rest. Earlier this month, Mbappé scored his 59th goal for Madrid in 2025, tying the club record for the most in a year held by Cristiano Ronaldo.