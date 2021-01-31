IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC
Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC and Francisco Jose Sandaza Asensio of Hyderabad FC in action. (PTI)
Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC and Francisco Jose Sandaza Asensio of Hyderabad FC in action. (PTI)
football

Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

  • Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Vasco
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:19 PM IST

Hyderabad FC strengthened their chances of of qualifying for the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Sunday. Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for the Nizams and propel them to third place on the table.

Hyderabad made their intentions clear right from the start, winning a corner in the fifth minute. The promising Asish Rai, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, was the architect of the move, sprinting into the Chennaiyin box and finding Mohammed Yasir. After Yasir's cross was put behind for a corner, Rai got another chance but sent his cross over.

Hyderabad kept attacking in the first quarter and got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Sandaza broke the deadlock. After receiving the ball from a throw-in, the Spaniard found Joao Victor, who returned the favour with an excellent through ball. Sandaza was still under pressure from Deepak Tangri but shook off the defender by shifting the ball onto his other foot and slotting it into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin had a period of possession after the goal but poor passing in the final third meant nothing came of the efforts. As the first half came to a close, Sandaza's goal was the only shot on target from either team. They made couple of changes at the half-time break with Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev and Edwin Vanspaul replacing Germanpreet Singh and Thoi Singh, and the move looked to have paid off immediate dividends.

Eli Sabia came up all the way from defence and found himself with a direct sight on goal. His powerful shot from outside the box looked to be going in, but instead struck the crossbar and bounced away. The crossbar once again came to Hyderabad's rescue and this time, it was substitute Fatkhulloev's turn to rue what should have been a goal.

Hyderabad looked resigned to sitting back and defending as Chennaiyin dominated possession in the second half. However, their lack of creativity and wastefulness in front of goal was on show once again as with 10 minutes left in the game, they managed just a single shot on goal. They soon paid for that when Hyderabad put the game beyond all doubt with a second goal.

Chianese, who had replaced goal-scorer Sandaza early in the second half, was played through by another excellent pass from Victor. Chianese had only a narrow target to aim at but he found the back of the net with ease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian super league hyderabad fc chennaiyin fc
app
Close
Demarai Gray.(Getty Images)
Demarai Gray.(Getty Images)
football

Leverkusen sign midfielder Demarai Gray from Leicester City

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The 24-year-old, who had fallen out of favour under Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, is to boost Leverkusen's attacking power, with the Bundesliga club struggling recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC and Francisco Jose Sandaza Asensio of Hyderabad FC in action. (PTI)
Eli Sabia of Chennaiyin FC and Francisco Jose Sandaza Asensio of Hyderabad FC in action. (PTI)
football

Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

PTI, Vasco
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for Hyderabad FC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0(Chelsea FC / Twitter)
Chelsea beat Burnley 2-0(Chelsea FC / Twitter)
football

Chelsea beats Burnley 2-0 in EPL to give Tuchel 1st win

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:34 PM IST
After beginning his tenure with a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, Tuchel again saw his Chelsea players dominate possession against another team that struggles to score goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - January 27, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - January 27, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
football

Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros: Report

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Barcelona denied responsibility for leaking the document and said it would take legal action against the newspaper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dayot Upamecano(Twitter)
Dayot Upamecano(Twitter)
football

Leipzig defender Upamecano pursued by Bayern

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić earlier confirmed that the club had met with the player’s agents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2020 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso shoots at goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Bayern Munich v Atletico Madrid - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2020 Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso shoots at goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/Files(REUTERS)
football

Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to 'feel' tattoo fine

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The Bundesliga giant said in a statement that Tolisso had violated club guidelines for avoiding the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
football

Marcus Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

FA vows to act after more online abuse of players

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:00 AM IST
In the aftermath of his team’s goalless draw with Arsenal on Saturday, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford claims he was racially abused through social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - January 16, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - January 16, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Mbappe committed to PSG, says Pochettino

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Mbappe, who has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris, has been heavily linked in Spanish media with a move to Real Madrid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - January 17, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup Final - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain - January 17, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/Files(REUTERS)
football

Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The report said the 33-year-old player has already secured more than 510 million euros ($619 million) of the total contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (C) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Serie A football match beetween Bologna and AC Milan on January 30, 2021 at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)
AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (C) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Serie A football match beetween Bologna and AC Milan on January 30, 2021 at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)(AFP)
football

Milan back to winning ways with nervy victory at Bologna

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the chance to put the leaders ahead when his spot kick was saved in the 26th minute but Ante Rebic latched onto the rebound to fire home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2021 Arsenal's David Luiz in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2021 Arsenal's David Luiz in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City move clear at the top as Manchester United held at Arsenal

Reuters, Manchester
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The best two chances for United fell to Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani but he was wide of the target both occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Levante - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - January 30, 2021 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Levante's Mickael Malsa REUTERS/Javier Barbancho(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Levante - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - January 30, 2021 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action with Levante's Mickael Malsa REUTERS/Javier Barbancho(REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid lose 2-1 to Levante in another slip in title race

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Madrid lost 2-1 at home to Levante on Saturday in a match that the defending champions played with 10 men from the eighth minute when defender Éder Militão was sent off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deshorn Brown’s first-half double was enough to see Mumbai off. (ISL)
Deshorn Brown’s first-half double was enough to see Mumbai off. (ISL)
football

ISL: NorthEast United do a double against mighty Mumbai City

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The win ended Mumbai's chances of creating history with a record 13th-straight unbeaten game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan players celebrate. (AP)
AC Milan players celebrate. (AP)
football

Milan back to winning ways with nervy victory at Bologna

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed the chance to put the leaders ahead when his spot kick was saved in the 26th minute but Ante Rebic latched onto the rebound to fire home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP