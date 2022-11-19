'I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled': FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivers bizarre press conference speech

With Qatar receiving constant criticism for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the media with a bizarre press conference. The host nation has been embroiled in countless controversies, which also include accusations of them bribing to win the World Cup bid. Qatar also received plenty of criticism on Friday, after banning beer in the stadiums during the tournament. Also, the organisers have been accused of using fake paid fans during the parade in Doha. Qatar face Ecuador in their tournament opener on Sunday, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

So with only a day left, the FIFA president rushed to Qatar's defence but for all the wrong reasons. Speaking in a press conference, he said, "Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker."

"I know what it feels [like] to be discriminated [against]… I was bullied because I had red hair", he further added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at news conference in Doha: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker” pic.twitter.com/GozWBXd1Fd — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 19, 2022

Despite widespread criticism thrown at Qatar for being handed the hosting rights, Infantino has staunchly supported the Arab country. The organisers have also not received much support from the players, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen expressing their disappointment at the country hosting the World Cup.

Meanwhile, even many musicians have rejected offers to perform in the opening ceremony. Recently, Dua Lipa refused to perform in the World Cup and clarified her stance on the human rights abuse accusations. "I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One Love, Dua", she said, via Instagram.

