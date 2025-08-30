I have stopped thinking about my transfer: Anwar Ali

Kolkata: Defenders making the difference in both penalty boxes in India’s 2-1 win against Tajikistan was proof of Khalid Jamil making an impact in his first match as head coach. Anwar Ali, second from right, scored for India in the fifth minute against Tajikistan on Friday. (AIFF)

Sandesh Jhingan scored after Tajikistan goalkeeper Muhriddin Hasanov parried Rahul Bheke’s sharp header following an accurate left-foot cross from Anwar Ali. That’s a centre-back sending a delivery for the right-back whose header was followed up by another centre-back. The first goal has been marked an own-goal but it was Ali’s powerful goal-bound header, after a long throw from left-back Muhammed Uvais and the massive frame of Jhingan triggered chaos in the box, which had led to the botched goalline clearance.

It would have been the perfect birthday gift for the central defender who turned 25 on Thursday. A fourth international goal was denied but Ali showed he has carried his East Bengal form to Hisor, Tajikistan, where India began their CAFA Nations Cup campaign with a win against a higher-ranked team (Tajikistan are 106 in FIFA rankings, India 133) for the first time since July 1, 2023.

The kind of form that is helping Ali get on the scoresheet this term after one assist and no goals in 34 Indian Super League (ISL) games in the last two seasons.

Ali had scored with a right-foot screamer from distance in the Durand Cup semi-final against Diamond Harbour FC, his last competitive match before Friday. Against Tajikistan, his crisp left-footer on the turn from 20 yards was tipped over by Hasanov.

“I like testing the goalkeeper from range,” he told HT in a virtual interview on Thursday. In the Durand Cup semi-final, Ali had tried a long-ranger that goalkeeper Mirshad Koottappunna, in the kind of form that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was at Hisor Central Stadium, saved in the first half. “That wasn’t a bad shot,” said Ali. “So, when I got a chance again in the second half, I went again.”

Tall, strong, comfortable shooting with both feet and good in the air, Ali would have continued playing as a forward had Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj not suggested he try out as defensive midfielder and centre-back. “I was tall for my age so he asked me to try. He said I could stop if I didn’t like it. But I liked playing in deep defence. And enjoy moving up occasionally,” said Ali.

Things have gone swimmingly for Ali so far though it is early in the season. What hasn’t is a transfer saga that shows no sign of ending. “Football means everything to me,” he said, the statement assuming greater significance because Ali had to move court to be allowed to play after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The right to play came close to being taken away again almost one year ago when Ali’s five-year deal with East Bengal was challenged by Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The Players’ Status Committee (PSC) of the All India Football Federation banned Ali for four months. The order was set aside in court but the matter continues to be heard by PSC and AIFF’s appeals committee.

“To be honest, I have stopped thinking about my transfer because otherwise it will be impossible to carry on,” he said. It has taken him a while to get into that kind of mental space. “Last year, it affected my performance. I had to tell myself to not let my life be influenced by what others thought of me.”

Injury against Mumbai City FC on January 6 meant Ali would miss four of East Bengal’s matches in 2024-25 Indian Super League including the Kolkata derby. Another injury, on March 2 against Bengaluru FC, took him out of India’s matches in March. An ankle injury in 2023-24 kept Ali out of 21 matches and 108 days.

Their unavailability at different times due to injury in 2024 meant Ali and Jhingan, India’s first-choice central defence pairing, could not play together for nearly 18 months after the Asian Cup. Barring the slick three-touch move from which Shahrom Samiev scored, the pair, and the four-man backline, looked solid on Friday.

“The bonding between Sandesh paaji and me is good. We have played together for long that even though we play for different clubs, it doesn’t take time to click when we are in the national team. And it helps that we both speak Punjabi,” said Ali.

“It was important to have a senior player like Sandesh paaji guide me when I was starting out. From how to behave on the field to how to look after myself off it, he has been a big help.”

The only automatic national team starter at East Bengal and three years of international football means Ali has grown. “I need to work on my communication but I feel like a senior player now, one who needs to carry the team with him,” he said.