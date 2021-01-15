Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Despite turning 40 this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thinking about extending his stay at AC Milan beyond this season with talks planned over a new contract, the Swede said on Friday.
Ibrahimovic joined Milan in December 2019 and signed a one-year extension last summer to carry on in Serie A for another season in 2020-21.
Injury has disrupted Ibrahimovic's campaign, but that has not deterred the veteran striker from believing he can still compete in one of Europe's top leagues into his 40s after a return of 10 Serie A goals from just six starts this season.
"As long as I'm fine, I'll go on," Ibrahimovic said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport. "My contract expires in June and we'll talk about it.
"I didn't want to get trapped in dead-end situations or even trap my club. That's why I signed up for six months on arrival and then renewed. I am for freedom of choice."
Eyebrows were raised when Ibrahimovic returned to Serie A, where he had already played for Juventus, Inter Milan and his current side between 2004 and 2012, but the Swede insists he picked Milan for a reason.
"I chose Milan because it was the most difficult challenge," Ibrahimovic added. "With all due respect, I see Atalanta in the Champions League and Milan not - I have come to change this situation."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Form goes out the window against Liverpool, says Manchester United's Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Neville secures draw for SC East Bengal with late equaliser against Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beating Man Utd is enough: Klopp brushes aside impact on title race
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester City's Guardiola looks to set home record straight against Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to find consistency in the league, says Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic planning talks on extending Milan stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal lack spark as Palace stalemate slows revival
- Arsenal were bidding for a fourth successive league win but could find no way through an obdurate Palace who, if anything, might feel they could have emerged with a win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletic knock out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barcelona
- Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox