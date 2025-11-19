India lose to Bangladesh after 22 years

Kolkata: India lost to Bangladesh for the first time since 2003 and, after five matches, are the only team to have not won a match in group C of 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. Shekh Morsalin’s 11th minute goal following a swift break fetched Bangladesh their first win against India since the 2003 SAFF Championship in Dhaka. This was India’s second successive defeat in the campaign after the 1-2 loss at home to Singapore last month. India’s 0-1 defeat in Dhaka is their first against Bangladesh in 22 years. (AFC)

With both teams out of the finals race, this was about bragging rights and over 23,000 who had packed Dhaka’s National Stadium heaved with relief at the final whistle. For India, it was again a case of not being able to find a way in the front third.

Penned for most of the second half, Bangladesh survived by a combination of dogged defending and disruptive tactics with players, particularly goalkeeper Mitul Marma, going down repeatedly. Mahesh Naorem’s introduction as No.10 gave India’s attack thrust especially down the middle which Macarton Louis Nickson had failed to do in the first half. And Khalid Jamil’s rebuilding process may have already found in Mohammed Sanan a player who can serve the India head coach well.

Five minutes after coming on Sanan, along with Lalremtluanga Fanai he was one of the two debutants used by Jamil, created India’s best chance of the second half when, in the 67th minute, he found Brison Fernandes with an accurate delivery. Fernandes, one of the new players Jamil trusts, failed to keep a free header on target.

India had come closer earlier with Rahul Bheke heading out Suresh Wangjam’s free kick and Rahim Ali not being able to get to the ball in time to tap it in. Soon after, Sanan tested Marma from range with a deft placement. The 21-year-old also showed the smarts in stopping a Bangladesh counter-attack and taking a booking for the team.

Referee Clifford Daypuyat, though, did not award a foul against Bangladesh for pulling back Vikram Partap Singh, letting play continue instead even though the India wide right had clearly lost the advantage.

India’s best chance had come around the 30-minute mark when Marma left his line and sparked chaos in his defence. Ali won the ball and Nickson played to Lallianzuala Chhangte who, seeing an empty goal, had lobbed first time. Humza Choudhury averted danger with a header.

Bangladesh scored with a swift break following an India corner-kick when Rakib Hossain beat Akash Mishra and found Morsalin with an outside-of-the-boot pass. No midfielder had tracked Morsalin who scored by nutmegging Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.