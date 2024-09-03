India vs Mauritius Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers look for positive start under Manolo Marquez

India vs Mauritius Live Score, Intercontinental Cup 2024: A new chapter begins in Indian football as the Blue Tigers will play their first tournament under new head coach Manola Marquez. They will be facing Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener on Tuesday at Gachibowli Stadium. The Indian football team has to step up and make an impact after the recent retirement of their greatest player Sunil Chhetri....Read More

The coach has termed the tournament a dress rehearsal for bigger tasks ahead -- AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, their current task is to take advantage of the home fans against Mauritius and Syria.

The Indian senior men's team travelled to the Telangana capital for the first time in 16 years as the city plays host to Mauritius and Syria from September 3 to 9.

Ranked 179th in the world, Mauritius are currently placed fifth in their six-team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group in Africa, with four points in as many matches. It includes a couple of impressive results like a 2-1 home win over higher-ranked Eswatini in June and a 0-0 draw versus 90th-ranked Angola last November.

However, they crashed out in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers following a 1-3 aggregate loss to Chad in March.

Marquez felt that he will be able to better judge the quality of his squad when the season is up and running.

"The main target of playing these games in September, October and November is to prepare for the more important thing - the Asian Cup qualifiers, the first game of which is in March," the Spaniard said.

"The first FIFA window now is a little tricky because we are still in pre-season. Some clubs played with their reserve team in the Durand Cup. We don't exactly know the physical situation of all the players. That won't happen in the next FIFA windows because the ISL will be ongoing. But again, I think this is not an excuse. We are ready for tomorrow."

Marquez named his 26-member squad last month, comprising some new faces and some returning ones too, as India prepare for life after Sunil Chhetri's retirement.

Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad are back for the first time since last year's Tri-Nation Series triumph.

Defenders Asish Rai and Roshan Singh Naorem return after almost an year-long hiatus, while Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be eyeing their senior India debut.