Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Morocco hotel offering shelter to earthquake victims?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pestana CR7 Marrakesh hotel in Morocco offering shelter to the earthquake survivors? The reports have turned out to be fake. Earlier, it was widely stated that the Portuguese superstar’s hotel was helping people affected by the calamity. It is now being learnt that the hotel has not offered shelter to the earthquake victims. As per Goal.com, in a statement to Liberation, a Pestana hotel spokesperson said, “This is false information. All the customers we have at the moment have made a reservation normally.” Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying football match between Slovakia and Portugal(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portuguese hotel chain, Pestana, had decided to come up with a new hotel in Marrakech in 2019. According to ESPN, the Marrakech hotel was the fifth one under the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle hotels brand. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United goal scorer had opened his first hotel with Pestana, Pestana CR Funchal, seven years back in July. Considered by many as one of the most luxurious venues in the city, the four-star Marrakesh hotel reportedly has 174 rooms.

More than 2000 people lost their lives after a strong 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Morocco on Friday night. It is the deadliest earthquake the African nation has had to face since 1960. The epicenter was reportedly situated in the High Atlas mountain range, around 72 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakesh. King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning on Saturday.

Moroccan international footballer and former Real Madrid defender offered his condolences to the victims of the earthquake. “We are living a difficult time for all of our fellow citizens. It's time we pull together to save as many lives as possible. My condolences to all those who have lost a loved one,” Hakimi wrote on Instagram.

Argentina skipper and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi also penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. “My condolences to all the families of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and all the strength for the injured and the people who were affected by the terrible catastrophe,” Messi wrote in Instagram stories.

The Moroccan football team were scheduled to play against Liberia in Agadir, a city situated on the western coast of the country, in the African Cup of Nations qualifying game on Saturday. But the qualifiers had to be postponed in the wake of the deadly earthquake. The Moroccan players had reportedly reached Agadir on Friday and took part in a training session at the Adrar Stadium later in the afternoon. They were also scheduled to feature in a friendly game against Burkina Faso in France on Tuesday.

