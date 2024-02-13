Live

ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) East Bengal v/s Mumbai match. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Mumbai 0

ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score

ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Mumbai at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Mumbai 0null

East Bengal 0 - 0 First half Mumbai