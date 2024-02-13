Edit Profile
    ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score

    Feb 13, 2024 2:23 PM IST
    ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) East Bengal v/s Mumbai match.
    ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Mumbai at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    East BengalEast Bengal
    13 Feb, 20240-0First half
    MumbaiMumbai
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 13, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    19' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:19 PM IST

    17' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    14' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won

    Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    14' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 13, 2024 2:16 PM IST

    13' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Tiri (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lallianzuala Chhangte with a cross following a corner.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    12' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Edwin Vanspaul.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 13, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won

    Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won

    Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:13 PM IST

    11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 13, 2024 2:09 PM IST

    7' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC).

    Feb 13, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    5' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Prabhsukhan Gill.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:07 PM IST

    5' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Prabhsukhan Gill.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    4' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Souvik Chakrabarti.

    Feb 13, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 13, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

