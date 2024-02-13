ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score
ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring East Bengal and Mumbai at East Bengal's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now East Bengal 0: Mumbai 0
19' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Felicio Brown Forbes (East Bengal FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
17' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
14' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won
Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).
13' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Tiri (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lallianzuala Chhangte with a cross following a corner.
12' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Edwin Vanspaul.
11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).
11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won
Souvik Chakrabarti (East Bengal FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick won
Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Ajay Chhetri (East Bengal FC).
7' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Mahesh Naorem (East Bengal FC).
5' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Prabhsukhan Gill.
5' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Prabhsukhan Gill.
4' ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Souvik Chakrabarti.
ISL 2023 East Bengal vs Mumbai Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between East Bengal and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at East Bengal home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.