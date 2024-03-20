 ISL awards Mumbai City full points, 3-0 win against Jamshedpur | Football News - Hindustan Times
ISL awards Mumbai City full points, 3-0 win against Jamshedpur

ByDhiman Sarkar
Mar 20, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Mumbai City move to 41 points from 19 games; Jamshedpur FC apologise to fans

Mumbai City consolidated their position on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings after the league upheld their protest and awarded them three points and a 3-0 win against Jamshedpur FC. The league’s decision was communicated on Wednesday afternoon.

File photo of Mumbai City FC players celebrating(PTI)
File photo of Mumbai City FC players celebrating(PTI)

ISL’s decision takes Mumbai City to 41 points after 19 rounds and with a goal difference of +20, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second on 39 points with a game in hand. Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City end the league playing each other on April 14 and that game could have a decisive impact on which teams wins the league shield. Topping the league phase fetches 6 crore in prize money and a berth in Asian Champions League 2 next season.

Following the 1-1 draw away against Jamshedpur FC on March 8, Mumbai City FC had lodged a protest that the home team had ended the game with six instead of the mandatory seven Indian players on the pitch.

As per law 4.2.10 of ISL10, each team must have seven Indian players on the pitch at all times except when domestic players have been shown the red card.

Jamshedpur FC replaced Indian midfielder Imran Khan with Swiss attacking player Alen Stevanovic in the 86th minute. That left them with six Indians on the pitch.

“After reviewing the said protest in compliance with the ISL 2023-24 League Rules, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has sided with Mumbai City FC in their decision. Basis this judgement, the Match (sic) shall result in a forfeiture for Jamshedpur FC, with the revised scoreline being a 0-3 loss to them,” ISL said in a media release on Wednesday.

The adjusted standings saw Jamshedpur FC drop to eighth place with 20 points from 19 games and with a goal difference of -3. Had the result stayed 1-1, they would have been sixth. The top six teams make the ISL play-off rounds.

“Jamshedpur FC always takes the league rules and regulations seriously. Though unintentional, the unfortunate incident is regretful, and has adversely affect the club,” the club said in a statement posted on X. Calling it a “human error”, Jamshedpur FC have also apologised to their fans.

