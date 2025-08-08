ISL clubs ask AIFF to urgently seek SC help

Kolkata: Eleven Indian Super League (ISL) clubs asked All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday to apprise the Supreme Court about the uncertainty around India’s top men’s league and said they were surprised it had not been done yet. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said the federation will seek legal opinion. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey. (AFP)

A joint letter from the clubs to Chaubey said AIFF should “urgently” inform the Supreme Court about the irreversible damage that threatens Indian football because of the legal uncertainty and administrative vacuum caused by an observation from the court that no major decision can be taken till its verdict is announced. If AIFF does not, the clubs would, independently. ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal are not among the signatories. HT has seen the letter.

The club have said that as AIFF is the “statutory regulator of football in India” and the “principal party to the proceedings” in the Supreme Court, it can by “mentioning the matter for urgent listing and apprising the Hon’ble Court of the current situation” ensure that “ISL and associated competitions may proceed.”

“We believe such a step is both legally permissible and in the interest of safeguarding football, the AIFF’s own regulatory mandate, and the welfare of all stakeholders involved,” the letter states.

“We are, in fact, somewhat surprised that the matter has not already been brought to the Court’s attention, given its gravity and implications for the sport,” the clubs have written.

ISL clubs, as per the letter, do not want to independently approach the Supreme Court because they are not a party in the case about the AIFF’s constitution. But they will if needed.

“Should AIFF choose not to act, we reiterate that the ISL clubs will have no option but to seek judicial recourse independently, to protect the integrity of the League and the interests of the sport,” the letter says.

The letter was sent one day after AIFF and its commercial partners met with representatives of all ISL clubs. After the meeting, Chaubey said at a press conference that the league will happen this season though it could be delayed because the matter is in court. AIFF proposed the season starts with its cup competition, Super Cup, next month.

“I have received the letter and AIFF will seek legal opinion on this,” said Chaubey over the phone from New Delhi. “AIFF will support the clubs if they move to the Supreme Court for an early order or interim relief.”

Chaubey said AIFF was concerned that the uncertainty over the league had led to people being laid off and salaries stopped at clubs. “I am told that nearly 5000 families are affected directly or indirectly. AIFF will do everything possible in its constitutional capacity to help.”

Lack of clarity on the 2025-26 ISL season stems from negotiations on a new agreement between AIFF and its commercial partners being suspended following an oral observation by the Supreme Court in April that no major decisions be taken till a final order is passed in the case on the AIFF’s constitution.

The existing 15-year agreement ends on December 8, 2025. And since that would be one-third into an ISL season, the commercial partners are not keen on starting the 2025-26 edition till discussion on a future agreement remains inconclusive, they said in July.