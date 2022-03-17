Home / Sports / Football / ISL final: 100 per cent crowd allowed at Goa stadium
football

ISL final: 100 per cent crowd allowed at Goa stadium

The ISL final will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC on March 20.
Goa: Kerala Blasters FC players celebrates a goal during an ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Feb 26, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2022_000311A)(PTI)
Goa: Kerala Blasters FC players celebrates a goal during an ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Feb 26, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2022_000311A)(PTI)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 11:42 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Panaji

The upcoming final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa can be held with 100 per cent crowd attendance, it was announced on Thursday. 

The Goa government's apex committee of experts on Covid-19, at a meeting in Panaji, gave its go ahead for 100 per cent use of the seating capacity at the stadium in view of improvement in the pandemic situation in the state, an official said. 

The committee, which has medical professionals as members, met in Goa Medical College and Hospital premises to discuss a proposal to allow the final match of the country's top football league with 100 per cent capacity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa. 

The meeting was chaired by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar. “The committee has given its go ahead for the final match with 100 per cent capacity considering the Covid-19 situation in the state,” Bandekar told reporters after the meeting. 

He said the entry into the stadium for the final match will be restricted to only those spectators who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or those carrying Covid-19 negative test certificate. 

The ISL final will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC on March 20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isl
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out