Bayern Munich wing-back Konrad Laimer is set to undergo ankle surgery, becoming the latest addition to the club's growing injury list. Konrad Laimer reacts during the UEFA Champions League 1st round match. (AFP) more

On Sunday, Bayern announced Laimer would undergo surgery for a "tendon dislocation in the right ankle" he suffered in Saturday's scoreless Bundesliga draw at Hamburg.

While Bayern did not indicate how long the Austria international would be out for, German media suggested a three-month absence.

The club are straining under the weight of a terrible run of injuries.

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer and Ismael Saibari are all out for several months, while Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise are also on the injured list.

Bayern will also be without captain Joshua Kimmich for at least one league match for disciplinary reasons after he was suspended for a hair-pull in Saturday's game.

Bayern are one point behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund, with the latter hosting Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday evening.