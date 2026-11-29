Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.
'Gaadi premium, delivery self-service': Delhi-origin woman shares Tesla experience in Australia
A couple collecting their new Tesla in Melbourne expected a grand reveal but got a self-service handover instead.
Buying a new car is often a special occasion, but not every delivery comes with a grand celebration. A Delhi-origin woman and her partner found this out when they went to collect their new Tesla in Melbourne, Australia. With no special welcome or grand reveal, they made their own coffee, set up the car and took pictures themselves.
Tesla's self-service delivery surprises couple
Instagram user Kimmi Sohal shared a video of the experience, joking about how little assistance they received during the handover. In her caption, she wrote, "Gaadi premium, delivery self-service! Khud coffee banayi, khud settings ki, khud photos kheechi aur khud hi apni vidaai karke nikal gaye! Tesla delivery experience in Australia was definitely not what we expected! Love our new car, though! Tesla owners, please tell me hum akele nahi hain?"
In the video, Kimmi said they had expected the car to be covered, with a ribbon and a grand reveal waiting for them.
"Aaj hum gaye apni brand new Tesla lene aur socha tha thodi VIP wali feeling aayegi. Gaadi pe cover hoga, badi si ribbon hogi, grand reveal hoga. Chai coffee toh milegi hi, lekin Tesla walon ka alag hi swag hai bhai," she said.
(Also Read: Couple completes MrBeast's Lamborghini challenge after India accident, gets engaged in Italy)
The couple's wait began when they reached the delivery centre and found that the staff were away for lunch. After waiting for an hour, Kimmi spotted a coffee machine and thought someone might offer them a cup. Instead, she ended up making it herself.
The couple were eventually taken to a warehouse where several Teslas were parked. An employee handed them the registration papers and key cards and asked them to download the Tesla app to manage the car's settings. There was no cover to pull off or ribbon to untie.
Kimmi said they had to take their own photographs and videos to make the occasion feel like a proper new-car delivery. She compared the experience to collecting a car after servicing and joked that the grand reveal might arrive with a future software update.
She also had a message for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, asking him to add some hospitality to the experience. "Customer gaadi khareed raha hai, Amazon ka parcel nahi," she joked.
Take a look:
Internet reacts
The video led to discussions about how car handovers differ across countries. In India, collecting a new vehicle is often accompanied by photographs, decorations and celebrations.
Several users related to Kimmi's experience, with one commenting, "Hehe.. we had the same experience."
"Tech touch full, human touch zero," another wrote.
(Also Read: Siemens executive Ujjwal Kumar slams Silicon Valley’s narrative on AI-driven job losses: ‘Toxic and self-serving’)
"Ise achi delivery toh Splendor ki hoti hai," read another comment.
Another viewer felt that buying a car was a significant milestone in India and deserved a more memorable handover.