Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, insults Lionel Messi, mocks Manchester City as derogatory posts go viral

Kylian Mbappé's X account took a hit when it was hacked in the early morning hours while he was in Spain. The world quickly noticed when his account started promoting a cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE' with claims that it had reached 90,000 sales. The bizarre incident didn't stop there; it also featured a string of provocative messages, including a Manchester United transfer tease and a heated comment on the long-standing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match against Real Valladolid(REUTERS)

The tweets, which have since been deleted, raised eyebrows across the football community and sparked widespread controversy.

The hack saw Mbappé's account firing off multiple posts centred around Manchester United, including a declaration that "Manchester is Red" and even praising a popular United fan account, @UTDTrey, as "the best account on ft (football Twitter)." When a user replied whether Mbappe prefers a move to London, the hacked account wrote, “London is s*** bro.”

Another tweet saw a message in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, calling Ronaldo "the greatest football player of all time," while insulting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi with a derogatory term. The inflammatory nature of these posts only added fuel to the already intense discussions around the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, with Mbappe now a part of Real Madrid.

The account posted a derogatory remark on Messi.(X)

Mbappe mocks Man City.

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the launch of the ‘MBAPPE’ token also dominated social media for a brief period, with its market value soaring to tens of millions within minutes before abruptly crashing back to zero.

Criticism of Mbappé's hacked account was swift and unforgiving. Several users condemned the absence of a timely response from his PR team, with one user, @KM, posting, "Where the ---- is his PR team, this is unacceptable."

Mbappe at Real Madrid

The French forward marked his Madrid debut with an impressive performance, netting a goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. However, his momentum in La Liga has faltered, as he has yet to find the back of the net in the league.

He played in both games against Mallorca (1-1) and Valladolid (3-0), but his failure to net a league goal has justifiably sparked discussions on social media platforms.

"His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game. So does Vinicius, who has yet to score this season and I don’t see him worried either.”