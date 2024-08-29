 Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, insults Lionel Messi, mocks Manchester City as derogatory posts go viral | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, insults Lionel Messi, mocks Manchester City as derogatory posts go viral

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 29, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Kylian Mbappe's X account was hacked in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Kylian Mbappé's X account took a hit when it was hacked in the early morning hours while he was in Spain. The world quickly noticed when his account started promoting a cryptocurrency called '$MBAPPE' with claims that it had reached 90,000 sales. The bizarre incident didn't stop there; it also featured a string of provocative messages, including a Manchester United transfer tease and a heated comment on the long-standing rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match against Real Valladolid(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the match against Real Valladolid(REUTERS)

The tweets, which have since been deleted, raised eyebrows across the football community and sparked widespread controversy.

The hack saw Mbappé's account firing off multiple posts centred around Manchester United, including a declaration that "Manchester is Red" and even praising a popular United fan account, @UTDTrey, as "the best account on ft (football Twitter)." When a user replied whether Mbappe prefers a move to London, the hacked account wrote, “London is s*** bro.”

Another tweet saw a message in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, calling Ronaldo "the greatest football player of all time," while insulting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi with a derogatory term. The inflammatory nature of these posts only added fuel to the already intense discussions around the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, with Mbappe now a part of Real Madrid.

The account posted a derogatory remark on Messi.(X)
The account posted a derogatory remark on Messi.(X)
Mbappe mocks Man City.
Mbappe mocks Man City.

According to the British tabloid Mirror, the launch of the ‘MBAPPE’ token also dominated social media for a brief period, with its market value soaring to tens of millions within minutes before abruptly crashing back to zero.

Criticism of Mbappé's hacked account was swift and unforgiving. Several users condemned the absence of a timely response from his PR team, with one user, @KM, posting, "Where the ---- is his PR team, this is unacceptable."

Mbappe at Real Madrid

The French forward marked his Madrid debut with an impressive performance, netting a goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. However, his momentum in La Liga has faltered, as he has yet to find the back of the net in the league.

He played in both games against Mallorca (1-1) and Valladolid (3-0), but his failure to net a league goal has justifiably sparked discussions on social media platforms.

"His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game. So does Vinicius, who has yet to score this season and I don’t see him worried either.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, insults Lionel Messi, mocks Manchester City as derogatory posts go viral
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On