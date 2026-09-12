‘Lack of political and human awareness’: Kylian Mbappe hits back at ‘dictator’ memes, gives Dembele a pass

Kylian Mbappe has finally addressed the viral “dictator” memes that have followed him across social media, admitting that while he can see the humour behind them, comparisons with figures responsible for mass suffering can sometimes cross a line. The France and Real Madrid captain said he understands that much of the trend is intended as harmless fun, but believes some of the imagery also exposes a lack of awareness about the people being referenced. Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid. (AFP)

The running joke has increasingly portrayed Mbappe as an authoritarian figure who supposedly controls everything around him, with edited images and AI-generated videos placing him in military uniforms or depicting him in the style of historical dictators. The meme has grown considerably over the past couple of years and became even more prominent around France's World Cup campaign.

The origins of the joke can be traced back to 2024, when Mbappe's representatives became involved in a legal dispute with French influencer Mohamed Henni after the latter used the footballer's name to describe an item on the menu of his kebab business. Henni subsequently accused Mbappe of behaving like a “dictator”, and the idea was gradually picked up, exaggerated and turned into a recurring social-media joke.

What began online eventually made its way into the France dressing room as well, with Ousmane Dembele among those playing along with it. Dembele has jokingly referred to Mbappe as “Mobut”, a reference to former Zaire ruler Mobutu Sese Seko, but Mbappe made it clear that he views his teammate's use of the nickname very differently from some of the wider comparisons online.