LaLiga: Getafe CF striker Sandro Ramirez decodes how the club has flourished under new manager Quique Sanchez Flores

LaLiga club Getafe FC is currently enjoying one of the most prolific runs of form in the tournament. After a torrid start to the ongoing season, claiming just 3 points in the first 11 matches, the Spanish side bagged 22 points in the next 12 games to steer clear of the relegation zone. The main reason behind this drastic change in fortune was the arrival of their new manager in Quique Sánchez Flores and striker Sandro Ramirez has explained how.

The Azulones stunned giants Real Madrid 1-0 on matchday 19 and currently sit 15th in the standings with 25 points; seven clear of the danger zone. With heaps of experience of coaching in the UK, China, Portugal, and EAU, Flores has been instrumental to the team's success and former Barcelona player Ramirez, while answering a question posed by the Hindustan Times (the only media organization from India to be present at the virtual global press meet) lauded the new gaffer.

"The first change that Quique brought to the club after his arrival was to the system. We are playing differently from how we used to before him. Moreover, the squad has adapted really well. As you can, we have been brave in our matches. Our team has gotten a lot of confidence after some positive results. It was very important for us to improve and get points. I feel that has been the main reason behind this change. We are very happy," said 30-year old Ramirez, who has also donned the Everton jersey in the English Premier League.

-WITH CONTRASTING FORMS, ATLETICO AWAITS-

Getafe next lock horns against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. While Flores' Getafe has won three of their last 5 matches, Los Colchoneros have lost three games in the recent past. When asked if contrasting patches bring more confidence into the dressing room, Ramirez quipped that they are going to remain focused on doing the right things instead of looking into other factors.

"Each match is different. Our dynamics have been really positive and we really believe in the team at the moment. We are going to get out on the pitch and try to gain as many points as possible. It's an away match but taking into account how are training at the moment and what the coach is asking of us, I really think if we do certain things right, we are going to get a positive result. That is the mentality we currently have," opined Ramirez.

Interestingly, Atletico manager Simeone has never lost a game to Getafe but Ramirez remains unfazed by the statistic

"We are doing very well at the moment and there's always a first time," he signed off.

Getafe and Atletico will meet at Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, February 12

