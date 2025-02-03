Lamine Yamal produces magic, dribbles past Alaves players with Lionel Messi-esque run; Hansi Flick not fan of comparison

Barcelona young sensation Lamine Yamal continues to impress the footballing world with his astonishing skills at just 17. He produced another magical moment during the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves clash in La Liga, in which the hosts emerged victorious. Robert Lewandowski scored the lone goal of the match but it was Yamal who grabbed all the attention. Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal dribbling past Deportivo Alaves players at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.(AFP)

It was just the fourth minute of the game when Yamal got the ball in his own half, and he went on to dribble past six Alaves players to pass on the ball to Raphinha at the right flank to create an early. The Brazillian winger missed the chance, but Yamal's brilliant run was all over the internet straightaway. After the clips of his run went viral on social media, many started comparing him with Barcelona's greatest and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, who used to do such stuff on a regular basis during his time at the club.

Meanwhile, Yamal also played a pivotal role in Lewandowski's goal later in the match as Barcelona reduced the gap on the points table from the top two, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Yamal, the golden boy winner last year, has netted 10 goals this season and provided 15 assists as he has become an undisputed starter in Barcelona's XI at the age of just 17.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was also pleased with 17-year-old Yamal, who played a pivotal role in Barcelona's attack, creating multiple chances and setting up Lewandowski's goal.

""Lamine is a genius. What he did today, in some situations, it's unbelievable. I am very happy that he is playing for Barça. It's great," he said.

However, he was crystal clear in his opinion regarding Yamal's comparisons with greats like Messi and Maradona.

"I am not a fan about that," Flick said at a news conference when asked to discuss the similarities between Messi and Maradona.

The Barcelona boss elated with the way how Yamal attract the defenders and still manages to get past them in difficult situations.

"For 17 years old, he's doing great, and every match is good. And the opponents are not so easy to play against. They are strong, defending good, they try to attack him, aggressive, but he's doing good. I love it," he said.